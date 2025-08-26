Homeowner reveals what he wish he knew before going solar four years ago: 'It's not what you think'

Many homeowners who are interested in upgrading to solar energy have questions about how much solar power they need to power their homes and electric vehicles.

In a popular YouTube video, Everyday Chris (@EverydayChris) shared how he purchased Tesla solar before buying his first Tesla.

"I've had Tesla solar for almost four years," Chris shared. "I have a lot of regrets, but it's not what you think."

He explained that he didn't buy as many solar panels as he needed, nor did he buy a Powerwall, and he later discovered it would be beneficial. He noted the rising costs of electricity in Southern California where he lives and how local provider partnerships impact power prices.

Another factor Chris didn't initially take into account was the difference in power generation in winter and summer. Over the past four years, Chris changed his mind about Powerwalls because of how they allow you to plan for your future energy needs.

Chris' honest review is useful because it helps other homeowners avoid similar mistakes and make the most of their solar investments. By watching his video, people can better understand how long it takes to break even with a solar system investment and how tax credits and technology such as a Powerwall can help if you plan to stay in your home for the foreseeable future.

It's worth noting though that the 30% federal tax credit Chris references at the end of his video will not be available beyond Dec. 31. Therefore, you'll need to complete your solar installation by the end of the year to claim this valuable incentive.

Another way to save money on a solar panel installation is to compare trusted, local installer quotes with EnergySage. EnergySage also has a mapping tool that shows you the average cost of a home solar system by state.

Beyond the long-term financial benefits of embracing solar energy, you'll also be doing your part to reduce planet-overheating pollution in your community.

Chris' followers appreciated his honest review of the Tesla solar system and Powerwall, sharing their feedback in the comments.

"I viewed solar and a battery (7.56kWh solar PV and Tesla Powerwall) as an investment in my home, and now I am rewarded by a much cheaper electricity bill," one said.

"The powerwall really helps us save a ton by avoiding peak rates," another user wrote.

"Appreciate the transparency and details," someone else stated.

