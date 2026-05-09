Homeowner shows off how their Tesla Powerwall earns $40 an hour during blackouts

While the VPP program isn't available everywhere, you could be surprised by how many local governments and utilities offer incentive programs for homeowners looking to make their homes more energy efficient.

A homeowner took to Reddit to break down how their Tesla solar panels and Powerwall system are earning them up to $40 per hour during power outages.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

With their solar panels and battery setup, the homeowner was able to participate in Tesla's Virtual Power Plant program. In simple terms, the VPP allows Powerwall owners to send stored energy back to the grid during periods of high demand or emergency conditions.

In return, homeowners will get paid $2 for every kilowatt-hour of energy their system sends to support the grid. Participating homeowners can also adjust their output to ensure they keep the energy they need for their home.

"This is a gamechanger for me, because the Powerwalls can deliver close to 20 kW," the OP explained. "So I can also charge my car and/or run my A/C during those events and boost the payout from ~$28/hour to closer to $40."

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While the VPP program isn't available everywhere, you could be surprised by how many local governments and utilities offer incentive programs for homeowners looking to make their homes more energy efficient. To receive quick solar panel installation estimates and compare quotes, consider checking out the free tools from EnergySage.

Ultimately, the OP explained that their payout was $730 and that the process was simple.

Another homeowner chimed in with their experience with the program.

"[I] did it twice," they said. "Got paid. Easy process."

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"Had my first event recently and was able to discharge about 30kWh in the 2 hour period," another said. "Looking forward to many more."

If you're curious about upgrading to solar panels but don't know where to start, EnergySage has free resources to help. By connecting with its experts, homeowners can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Plus, EnergySage also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of solar panels in your area, as well as details on local incentives. It can help you lock in the best price possible for your solar panel system.

To boost your savings even more, consider a home battery to sync with your solar panels and protect your home from frustrating outages. Check out EnergySage's battery resources to learn the best option for your home and budget.

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