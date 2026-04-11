Homeowner discovers Tesla Powerwall plus solar delivers maximum savings: 'Power our entire home'

Cowan began the test at 7:30 a.m., just after sunrise, while his Powerwall 3 was completely drained.

A homeowner recently took to TikTok to reveal the surprising speed at which a Tesla Powerwall 3 can recharge while only using solar panels for energy during a sunny day.

The original poster, Ryan (@RyanJayCowan), revealed details and a video of his family's energy setup that provides enough power for their entire home.

Cowan began the test at 7:30 a.m., just after sunrise, while his Powerwall 3 was completely drained. By 9 a.m., the solar panels were fully ramped up and were drawing 5 kilowatts of power, the battery system's maximum input, into the backup battery.

At this point, the panels were generating even more power than the battery could handle at a given time. So, to take advantage of the excess energy, Cowan plugged in his electric vehicle to essentially charge for free using the power captured by his solar system.

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Pairing solar power with a whole-home battery backup like Cowan's is one of the most proven ways to protect your home from frustrating power outages, all while dramatically reducing your utility bills. If this video has you curious about upgrading your own home, check out EnergySage to get quick installation quotes and compare vetted installers.

Cowan explained that at 11:30 a.m., his entire battery was recharged.

"It only took four hours to recharge on solar," Cowan says. "Now, this battery will be able to power our entire home for the rest of today and tonight."

Testimonies like this are not rare, and more and more homeowners are seeing the benefits of fossil-free energy. Down in the comments, a few users shared their excitement about the potential of solar and batteries.

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"Pretty handy to have. I would assume in the next 20 years, every single house will have one," one wrote.

"I have a 21-panel system with a Powerwall 3 and an expansion pack getting installed next week. I'm so excited!" another added.

Luckily, if you're looking to start generating your own power, EnergySage's free tools can help you find out how much upgrading can curb your energy costs. Its experts can even help you save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation costs.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that details the average cost of home solar panels on a state-by-state basis. You can also learn about solar panel incentives in your area to lock in the best price for your situation.

And, to keep the lights on during annoying blackouts, you'll probably want to pair solar panels with a home battery backup. EnergySage resources can provide information about battery solutions and competitive installation estimates.

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