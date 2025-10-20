Driver shares dashcam footage of baffling road rage incident: 'This lady had followed us for a few miles'

Driving through traffic on long drives is stressful, and it can be made worse when motorists clash and exhibit road rage. Unfortunately, this can quickly get out of hand and be dangerous if you're not careful.

In the r/Dashcam subreddit, a Reddit user posted a video they recorded of an encounter they had in their Tesla with another driver on the road in Sedona.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"This lady had followed us for a few miles in slow traffic. I had seen that she, for some reason, seemed upset and was gesturing and giving me the finger. Then this happened," they said in the post.

The video showed a car driving close behind the Tesla and attempting to pass them recklessly, nearly causing a crash with other cars nearby. The driver eventually passes the recording car and aggressively waves their arm out the window multiple times, flipping them off.

"Luckily, no one was hurt, but I was worried that she'd do something similar again with a worse outcome, so I called the police. They seemed completely uninterested, even when I told them the video and the licence plate number," the poster said.

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity, but recently, there have been more instances of harassment targeted at Tesla drivers due, in part, to the political activities of founder Elon Musk. These cases may deter people from purchasing a Tesla and slow the widespread adoption of EVs.

The future of the auto industry is dependent on EVs, as it's crucial for the environment that we drastically cut our use of dirty energy sources like gas and oil. The pollution from gas-powered cars is far worse than any pollution created during the battery manufacturing or charging process of EVs.

The video sparked a debate in the comment section about which driver was in the wrong and how to avoid similar incidents in the future.

"[You] did a smart job of not getting close enough to get brake checked. This was a really smart way of deescalating things," one user said.

"I had to watch several times because the scenery was so beautiful. Road Rage lady was a fool but I didn't care, I was more interested in the scenery," another commenter said.

"That is some really impotent road rage lol also who could be angry with that scenery?" another user commented.



