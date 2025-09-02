Driver shares dashcam footage of unbelievable road rage incident: 'Short temper'

"Make sure you send that to the police."

This takes road rage to a whole new level. A dashcam clip shared on Reddit has sparked quite the conversation in the r/drivingUK community.

The footage shows a red van weaving in and out of lanes before a separate white car enters the frame. Suddenly, the back window of the white vehicle rolls down, and a passenger hurls what appears to be a vape directly at the driver's car.

"Incompetent lane hogger meets erratic van driver with short temper," one Redditor described.

Several people mentioned that between the dangerous driving and the tossing of the vape, a serious accident was narrowly avoided. "Make sure you send that to the police," one commenter told the OP.

This incident also highlights a broader issue: the growing problem of disposable vape litter. These devices, often brightly colored and marketed as convenient, have become one of the fastest-rising forms of waste on U.K. streets. An estimated 5 million single-use vapes were being discarded weekly in the U.K. in 2023, which led to a ban in England, Scotland, and Wales in June of this year.

Other countries are following suit with bans of their own; Malaysia is seeking to ban vaping products entirely come 2026.

According to the U.K.'s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, discarded vapes have a huge impact on our environment and wildlife. Birds, fish, and marine mammals often mistake vapes for food, causing them to ingest poisonous chemicals. Whether vapes are littered or actually make their way to a landfill, they can release heavy metals into our soil and waterways, disrupting our local ecosystems.

Further, disposable vapes have also been linked to sparking fires in landfills, which can lead to toxic fumes polluting the air, according to The Guardian. Vapes contain lithium-ion batteries, which easily catch fire if broken. If they don't cause the user permanent injury, they might just become a problem for the local waste plant.

The Marine Conservation Society says outside of quitting, the "best thing you can do" is to switch from a single-use vape to a reusable alternative.

While this reckless toss could have ended in a crash, the real fallout is the waste left behind. Choosing reusable alternatives, or avoiding vaping altogether, can help protect both our roads and our planet.

