Proud homeowner shares how solar kept his lights on after blackout rocked neighborhood: 'One of the few houses that has power'

Solar saved the day for one California homeowner, whose lights stayed on during a blackout that impacted the entire neighborhood.

"I'm in CA and SCE cut the power yesterday around 2pm. It's been off since and we're 1 of the few houses that has power in our entire block. My wife is glad as hell we went with batteries," they posted in the r/Powerwall subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A screenshot the homeowner shared from their Tesla app showed they still had 17 hours of backup power remaining despite keeping all their appliances running except a fridge that was off momentarily.

Installing solar panels and home batteries such as the Tesla Powerwall provides peace of mind during power outages and saves residents serious cash on electric bills. According to EcoFlow, the average household in the United States can save roughly $1,500 annually on energy bills. Adding a backup battery can boost your savings since you can store excess solar energy for later use, especially during peak hours when electricity costs are higher.

With the federal solar tax credit offered through the Inflation Reduction Act allowing homeowners to recoup 30% of installation costs, along with state incentives and utility rebates, you get to keep even more money in your pocket.

Plus, going solar is greener for the planet. An average 5-kilowatt system can reduce your home's annual carbon pollution by more than 10,000 pounds, according to EnergySage.

If you want to shop for solar, EnergySage's free tools can help you quickly compare quotes from reliable contractors to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

However, to take advantage of IRA tax breaks, you may want to expedite your upgrade since President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies, though that would require Congress' approval. With their future uncertain, it's best to act sooner rather than later.

Other homeowners who responded to the post were also grateful for their home solar systems.

"I told my wife we would not get solar without getting Powerwalls. The neighborhood has lost power a couple times, but we haven't. Last time was in summer and the family were very grateful due to the fact it was 105 outside," one said.

"SCE in So Cal here as well. I also had several outages during a 12 hour period last Tuesday night with winds blowing at 100 mph. My three PW´s saved the day," another shared.

