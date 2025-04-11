  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares how solar kept his lights on after blackout rocked neighborhood: 'One of the few houses that has power'

"I told my wife we would not get solar without getting Powerwalls."

by Kristen Lawrence
"I told my wife we would not get solar without getting Powerwalls."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Solar saved the day for one California homeowner, whose lights stayed on during a blackout that impacted the entire neighborhood. 

"I'm in CA and SCE cut the power yesterday around 2pm. It's been off since and we're 1 of the few houses that has power in our entire block. My wife is glad as hell we went with batteries," they posted in the r/Powerwall subreddit

"I told my wife we would not get solar without getting Powerwalls."
Photo Credit: Reddit

A screenshot the homeowner shared from their Tesla app showed they still had 17 hours of backup power remaining despite keeping all their appliances running except a fridge that was off momentarily. 

Installing solar panels and home batteries such as the Tesla Powerwall provides peace of mind during power outages and saves residents serious cash on electric bills. According to EcoFlow, the average household in the United States can save roughly $1,500 annually on energy bills. Adding a backup battery can boost your savings since you can store excess solar energy for later use, especially during peak hours when electricity costs are higher. 

With the federal solar tax credit offered through the Inflation Reduction Act allowing homeowners to recoup 30% of installation costs, along with state incentives and utility rebates, you get to keep even more money in your pocket. 

Plus, going solar is greener for the planet. An average 5-kilowatt system can reduce your home's annual carbon pollution by more than 10,000 pounds, according to EnergySage

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

If you want to shop for solar, EnergySage's free tools can help you quickly compare quotes from reliable contractors to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. 

However, to take advantage of IRA tax breaks, you may want to expedite your upgrade since President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies, though that would require Congress' approval. With their future uncertain, it's best to act sooner rather than later. 

Other homeowners who responded to the post were also grateful for their home solar systems.

"I told my wife we would not get solar without getting Powerwalls. The neighborhood has lost power a couple times, but we haven't. Last time was in summer and the family were very grateful due to the fact it was 105 outside," one said.

If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"SCE in So Cal here as well. I also had several outages during a 12 hour period last Tuesday night with winds blowing at 100 mph. My three PW´s saved the day," another shared

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

This revolutionary startup promises instantly lower energy bills when you lease solar panels: 'We're guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money'

"It really is worth getting somebody … [who] build(s) that 20 years of service into their pricing."
Business

Here's how the 'Reddit of solar reviews' pushes 'scumbags' out of the industry and makes going solar less stressful: 'We help expose them'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x