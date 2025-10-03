Clever remote workers reveal how they stay online during hours-long blackouts: 'My wife has ... a video presentation in 2 hours'

"It's not to save you money. It's more of a comfort/safety type of purchase."

Power outages are stressful for anyone, but they can be a nightmare for remote workers.

A post in the Tesla Motors Club forum shows how backup batteries like Tesla's Powerwall can keep laptops, lights, and even Wi-Fi humming when the grid goes dark.

In the thread, the user shared a screenshot of their home energy app during a blackout. Despite a grid outage, the Powerwall batteries were still powering the house.

"My wife has to give a video presentation in 2 hours and the demos are on her desktop computer," they wrote. "Is she panicking and running to move her presentation to a device and then run to Starbucks? Nope. Powerwall and solar to the rescue."

For homeowners wondering about long-term energy solutions, this is where solar power comes into play. Going solar is one of the most effective ways to lower energy bills while cutting the planet-warming pollution driving climate change.

EnergySage offers free tools to help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare multiple quotes side by side, which makes it easier to see what's best for your home and budget.

How it's helping

The most immediate perk of backup systems like Powerwall is the peace of mind. Families don't have to panic about spoiled food, missed deadlines, or losing connection during critical work hours.

On the environmental side, pairing batteries with rooftop solar helps reduce reliance on dirty fossil fuels by storing clean, renewable energy for when the grid falters.

This double win means fewer outages for families and fewer emissions for the planet.

EnergySage notes that homeowners who switch to solar with battery storage can often save thousands over time.

With the Inflation Reduction Act's 30% tax credit for clean energy projects set to expire at the end of 2025, moving quickly could be worth nearly $10,000 in savings. EnergySage also offers a state-by-state mapping tool to show the average cost of solar where you live, plus all the incentives you could qualify for.

What everyone's saying

"Everyone has to evaluate the benefits based on their own personal situations, and the criteria might not be strictly based on dollars and cents," said a global moderator on the forum. "My 3 Powerwalls had something like a 10-year ROI based just on load-shifting, but when we had hours- and days-long outages in 2019 and 2020, I realized there are intangible benefits that came from being able to run our household with nearly no impact, compared to our neighbors who were sitting in the cold and dark."

"It's not to save you money. It's more of a comfort/safety type of purchase. I don't think it works for my particular situation, but I was looking for someone to sell me on it by telling me something I wasn't considering. It's really cool tech," reflected another.

For anyone curious about making the switch, EnergySage also has a free heat pump comparison tool to help pair solar with other efficient home upgrades. Taken together, these improvements can shrink energy bills, cut carbon emissions, and keep households resilient when the unexpected strikes.

Smart planning and investing in the right technology can turn a blackout from a crisis into just another workday.

