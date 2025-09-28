Tesla issues mandatory recall for product that can cause fires — here's what you need to know

Tesla is still clawing its way back from a catastrophic first half of 2025.

After reportedly causing "minor property damage," Tesla has recalled its Powerwall 2 Units throughout Australia. Anyone whose Powerwall 2 unit is impacted by the recall will be notified through the Tesla app, the company said.

What's happening?

According to Teslarati, this recall is occurring as a result of multiple property owners reporting fires that were quickly attributed to cells used by Tesla vehicles in the Powerwall 2. The issue seems to be stemming from the cells themselves, which are made not by Tesla, but by a third-party manufacturer.

For those unfamiliar, the Tesla Powerwall is a battery storage unit that stores energy from solar panels. The Powerwall cells are used by homeowners and businesses to maintain power in the event of an outage, reminiscent of a backup generator. As a result, they lessen the need for Powerwall owners to rely on local power grids, which then can help stabilize power distribution locally.

Why is this Tesla recall important?

At a base level, if a product is inadvertently causing fires, it's definitely for the best that the companies involved recall the product, see what's wrong, and fix the problem. That seems fairly self-evident.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

On a broader scale, however, incidents such as these may cause potential customers to conclude that owning an electric vehicle is not worth the hassle, if products associated with the purchase are potentially flammable. That would be very disappointing, considering that the gap between electric vehicles and their gas counterparts is massive, and it's only going to continue increasing in the coming years, both from an environmental and a consumer perspective.

What's next?

Well, as far as this particular incident goes, Tesla and its Powerwall manufacturer will go back to the drawing board on designing the cells for safe application. Once that process is completed, they will return to market, perhaps at a discounted price as a show of good faith to potential customers.

As for what's next for Tesla? Despite some positive press of late, the company is still very much clawing its way back from a catastrophic first half of 2025 that featured formal boycotts, massive sales slumps, and increasing social stigma.

Tesla's stock seems to have stabilized from that massive low point, partially because CEO Elon Musk has shifted focus to AI and retained significant investor support through those new plans. But the EV division still faces hurdles, chief among them that competitors are catching up.

That's great for potential EV customers, who now get the widest possible variety of options, but for Tesla itself, it means that for the foreseeable future, the company will be locked in a real, sustained fight for primacy atop the industry it once ruled alone.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





