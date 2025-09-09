Tesla driver shares honest reactions after checking out newly unveiled model: 'Great choice for families'

An extensive Reddit post has previewed the forthcoming Tesla Model YL.

It shares numerous photos of the car — its exterior and interior, what it looks like by itself, and what it looks like with passengers inside — and breaks down in deep detail its various strengths, weaknesses, and general specifications.

"Overall: About $3,000 more expensive than the refreshed Model Y Long Range," the original poster wrote in conclusion.

"With three years interest-free financing and paint subsidy, it's still a solid deal. Great choice for families with two kids: use it as a spacious four-seater daily, and switch to six seats when traveling. A very practical 'family tool car.'"

Though there are no plans to release this updated car in the U.S., this post gaining traction online is nevertheless quite encouraging for Tesla.

The company is finally starting to see some positive momentum after a catastrophic first half of 2025 that featured formal boycotts, massive sales slumps, and increasing social stigma, as CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics, his approach to his role in the federal government, and public social media feuds turned off many in his traditionally loyal base.

Ultimately, Tesla can do all the corporate rebranding it wants, but potential customers organically marketing the company's new products for free is the kind of publicity that corporations dream of. If it continues, it will likely win the EV giant back some supporters in the coming months and years.

Commenters — especially American ones — were thrilled to get a sneak peek inside the new car.

"This is the car America should have gotten," read the post's top-rated response.

"Great post," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.