Tesla owner shares photo after returning to alarming scene in parking spot: 'Sorry this happened to you'

A Reddit user shared a photo of their Tesla Model Y that no car owner wants to face: their side window cracked open and the repair bill looming.

The post in the r/TeslaModelY community drew quick replies from other owners. The original poster said the repair would cost about $445. They admitted they had definitely learned their lesson about leaving the car unattended.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption warned other Tesla owners to be cautious. Some users suggested using Sentry Mode, the built-in camera that runs while the car is off.

They said it's about the only shot at catching or scaring off someone messing with it. Others countered that Sentry Mode burns about 10% of the charge daily, so you can't keep it running for a long time.

This incident isn't an isolated case.

In Texas, drivers reported chargers marked with scratches and damaged equipment. Some users reported sliced charging cables that cut their trips short. Other threads showed Tesla cars with mirrors snapped off and panels dented, leaving owners angry.

Cameras caught some acts of vandalism, and new owners said they felt helpless watching the videos. One Redditor called their charger encounter a "worst nightmare." Combined, the reports point to vandalism becoming a regular problem.

It's not just about the repair bill. Constant damages make some people think twice about making their next car an EV. Hesitation slows adoption, and that keeps communities tied longer to gas and oil. Electric vehicles put out no tailpipe exhaust, which improves local air quality.

Even in areas that rely mostly on coal for power, Reuters found that EVs still end up cleaner over time than gas cars. Mining for batteries isn't free of impact, but it's small compared with the billions of tons of fossil fuels people extract every year.

Charging an EV with clean power at home knocks down heat-trapping pollution and helps lower energy bills. Solar panels mean you're pulling power from your own roof instead of the grid and lowers pollution tied to charging. Tools like EnergySage allow families to compare quotes and estimate costs before deciding.

Comments ranged from sympathies to suggesting that the vandalism isn't new.

One said, "Sorry this happened to you."

Another added, "I think this side-breaking is a known issue. I read it on a recent post."

