Mom rents Tesla for 24 hours to see if the hype is real: 'I was nervous about all the technology and charging'

One content creator and parent rented a Tesla for 24 hours, demonstrating how the perks of an electric vehicle extend beyond its eco-friendliness.

Shelley (@mummyandzozo), a mother of two boys based in Aberdeen, Scotland, shared her experience with a Model Y as part of Tesla's test-driving program.

She disliked using a tiny keycard to open the car and felt that she would "lose it all the time." However, several commenters noted that they bypass this mechanism by downloading the Tesla app on their phone, which can wirelessly unlock the vehicle via Bluetooth.

Aside from that minor inconvenience, Shelley was thoroughly impressed with the car, noting how easy it was to fit her child's stroller in the trunk.









"Look how much space there is. This is good for parents," she said while showing just how roomy the interior was despite already holding the stroller and a backpack.

Shelley was also pleased that her kid fell asleep in the Tesla as she drove — something she considered to be "the true test of any family car."

"It has massively surprised me, and I didn't expect to like it so much. I can now 100% see the appeal and why so many people love it," she wrote in the caption, adding that the amount of money she would save on gas was another benefit of owning an EV.

EV owners save $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance, with one Cybertruck driver revealing that they can save $65 a day, or $17,000 a year. Furthermore, the combination of dropping prices and tax incentives up to $7,500 through the Inflation Reduction Act is making EVs more affordable and accessible.

It's an important development in the fight against the rising global temperature, as EVs don't produce any tailpipe pollution. They also compensate for their energy-intensive battery manufacturing process after six years.

Though Shelley stated that she was unlikely to switch from her Land Rover to a Tesla, others shared their preference for Tesla and voiced their support for EVs.

"We have a discovery and the model y. We take the Tesla over the LR," one commenter responded. "We love it!"

"I've had my Tesla (model 3) for three months, and I love it! I was nervous about all the technology and charging, but it's just so easy to drive," another person said.

