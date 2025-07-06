Tesla owner shares honest impressions after a month with new car: 'These are the top 3 things that I noticed'

One new Tesla Model Y owner recently shared their first impressions on the r/ModelY subreddit, offering insights into what it's really like to drive and live with the car.

Overall, they thoroughly enjoyed their experience with the Model Y. After saving for years, the Redditor was finally able to purchase it brand new, their first-ever new car, and they believe it was well worth the wait.

They opted for a few upgrades, like the Acceleration Boost, which they feel enhances the driving experience, even if it might lead to faster tire wear.

That said, the Tesla hasn't been without a few quirks. The owner mentioned hearing unexpected sounds or buzzing from the brakes, wheels, and dashboard, and they described these noises as "the top 3 things that I noticed that caused me to pause."

However, after some research, they discovered these noises are common for this model and can be addressed easily through Tesla's service options.

Beyond individual experiences, electric vehicles offer clear advantages over traditional gas cars, both for consumers and the environment.

EV owners save significantly on fuel and maintenance. With no oil changes, fewer parts to repair, and electricity often costing less, the savings can add up quickly.

Health-wise, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and its associated health risks, especially in urban areas.

Plus, buying an EV can qualify you for government incentives which can save you money. It's important to act soon, though, as these incentives are set to end on September 30, as noted by Reuters.

There are many methods to decrease your negative environmental impact, not just in the type of car you drive, but also through home solar which can amplify the savings from owning or leasing an EV as it can lower charging costs.

If you plan on taking advantage of this benefit, though, it's also important to note that federal solar incentives will end on December 31.

Commenters responded enthusiastically to the original poster's new purchase, with many sharing their own recent EV experiences.

One user raved, "Fun vehicle is an understatement."

Another commenter said, "great car [and] smooth suspension."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



