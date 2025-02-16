Driver shares honest review after driving brand-new Tesla: 'We are very spoiled'

"For some reason it feels like a downgrade every time we have to drive that one."

Just like the popular saying, sometimes you really don't know what you have until it's gone. For one Tesla Model Y owner, driving an internal combustion engine vehicle for just one day made them appreciate their own vehicle even more.

While posting to a Tesla-based subreddit, a Redditor shared a personal story regarding their feelings following a recent switch to an electric vehicle. In the post, the new Tesla owner wrote about loving the technology that the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD comes equipped with.

However, after traveling with a friend in their ICE vehicle, the Redditor eventually came to a joyful realization while sharing an honest review of their Tesla.

The original poster detailed the experience of using their friend's early 2000s Jeep Cherokee. They recalled that while driving the car, "it felt like a tank, it was big, noisy, slow and old looking," OP wrote.

While reflecting on the events, the Redditor admitted that EV owners have a lot to be thankful for. "We are very spoiled by the vehicles we drive and every thing they have," they noted.

Besides being a lot quieter than their ICE counterparts, EVs dramatically reduce the amount of vehicle pollution that makes its way into our atmosphere. By doing our best to eliminate the harmful gases that our vehicles emit, we can dramatically improve the air quality around us.

On top of the benefits to the environment, EVs will soon be a lot more affordable for the average consumer. According to Tata Motors, cheaper batteries will be key to driving down the cost. And as scientists continue to advance research on EV battery lifespans, vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y will only continue to increase in value.

As another Redditor pointed out, EVs don't have to be expensive to feel luxurious. "Our Tesla is about half the price of our gas car but for some reason it feels like a downgrade every time we have to drive that one," the commenter wrote.

