New Tesla owner shows off gleaming EV after first car wash: 'Couldn't have been a better choice'

One Redditor's electric vehicle glow-up is turning heads and inspiring others to take the electric leap.

In a post shared to the r/TeslaModelY subreddit, a new Tesla owner celebrated a milestone: their first electric vehicle and their first car wash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Picked up my first EV!" they captioned the post, showing off their gleaming Tesla Model Y in their garage. "Couldn't have been a better choice."

With over 800 upvotes and hundreds of comments, it's clear that EV enthusiasts and first-time buyers alike are resonating with the excitement.

"Super excited to finally join in on the Tesla Family, this is my first EV ever, before this I had a 2010 Honda Accord, and she wasn't doing that great," said the original poster.

"Please give me any recommendations for future products and tips and advice, I'm still learning how to drive with all the cool little features but help is needed!"

Aside from looking nice, EVs like the Tesla Model Y offer major benefits to both drivers and the planet. These include lower fuel costs and less maintenance, while the cost of a new EV purchase can be reduced via tax credits of up to $7,500 in some cases.

No tailpipe pollution also means cleaner air for all, helping fight the negative health impacts of the planet-warming exhaust fumes created by gas-guzzling equivalents.

Want to cut costs even further? Pairing an EV with home solar is one of the smartest energy-saving combos out there. Charging your car with solar power can drastically reduce your electricity bills and further shrink your carbon footprint.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack — many homeowners can bring their energy bills down to $0 or near it. EnergySage can help, with its free tools putting you in touch with local, vetted installers and comparing prices so you can find the best solar panel system for your needs. Savings of up to $10,000 are possible by working with EnergySage.

"Congrats!" one user said in the comments. "The new Y looks awesome!"

"Literally the best car ever," another added.

By switching to an EV, this proud Tesla owner is helping drive us toward a cleaner, cooler future.

