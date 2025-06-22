New car owner shares experiences after switching to electric model: 'Best of the bunch'

What actually happens when you switch to an EV? One Redditor sparked a thread about what it's really like to own an electric car after recently making the leap.

As the Redditor detailed in their post, they sold their Toyota RAV4 and upgraded to a 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus.

After their brother bought a Model 3, the OP decided to take the leap and go electric. They posted about the experience in the r/TeslaModelS subreddit and asked fellow Tesla owners what they could expect when it comes to maintenance.

They quickly found out that owning an EV is a completely different experience.

"The Model S is the best of the bunch," said one Redditor.

Others offered up their own experiences.

"Maintenance…. No maintenance," one commenter wrote, noting that after owning four Teslas between them and their husband, they've had almost nothing to worry about beyond the basics.

"Wash it, check your windshield washer fluid if you use it…. Buy new tires when needed," they added.

Another Model S owner chimed in, saying, "You're gonna really enjoy this car, just keep on top of your tires, they really do go through them fast and it's not a fun time when rain hits if you're caught off guard."

These kinds of experiences aren't just anecdotal. According to Consumer Reports, EVs tend to cost half as much to maintain compared to gas vehicles. For many drivers, that translates to thousands in savings over the life of the car, and far fewer weekends spent at the repair shop.

Fuel savings are another major plus. Ditching a gas-powered SUV for a fully electric sedan like the Model S could save the average U.S. driver around $1,200 per year in fuel alone. Many buyers also qualify for a federal clean vehicle tax credit of up to $7,500.

And if you pair your EV with home solar — which you can easily shop for through EnergySage — you can cut your charging costs even further, sometimes down to zero.

And unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, meaning vehicles that replace internal-combustion models help reduce harmful air pollution in local communities.

For drivers ready to make the switch, it's not just about what you gain in performance and savings, it's also about what you leave behind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







