Tesla Cybertruck owner shares photo of upsetting scene on city street: 'I'm not a happy camper'

"We should be able to have nice things."

A Tesla driver has spoken out in frustration after his car's built-in surveillance system failed to capture any evidence following a hit-and-run.

"My right side mirror and B-pillar window got damaged while parked in downtown Seattle and the sentry camera didn't even catch anything," the electric vehicle owner wrote in a post on the subreddit r/TeslaLounge.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image they posted shows a smashed window and broken glass in the mirror, with several fragments all over the door.

"I'm not a happy camper," the Tesla owner wrote.

Unfortunately, there have been a lot of instances of people reporting damage to their electric vehicles or public charging infrastructure. This is particularly true for Tesla cars, which have received a lot of backlash following Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump administration, with some consumers beginning to view Tesla as an extension of Musk's political views.

Negative experiences like these can slow the widespread adoption of EVs, which is crucial if we are to cut our use of dirty energy sources such as gas and oil that are polluting and heating up the planet. While there has been a lot of focus on the pollution created from manufacturing batteries and charging EVs, electric cars are still much cleaner than models powered by fossil fuels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Additionally, those advocating against EVs focus on the environmental impact of mining the minerals needed to make the batteries. While it is true that we are digging up millions of tons of minerals to support the clean energy transition, we currently remove billions of tons of fossil fuels from Earth every year, and we need to stop that if we are to make the planet a cleaner and healthier place to live.

There are easy ways to reduce pollution caused by EVs to almost zero, making them an easy choice for cheaper and cleaner transport. Pairing an EV with a home solar energy system means that you can fuel your car for next to nothing while not producing any direct pollution in the process.

The post received lots of comments and suggestions from fellow Tesla owners.

"That's really sucks, we should be able to have nice things, sorry for this," wrote one commenter.

Another suggested that the OP take a look at the footage again, writing: "Pull the USB drive and go through it yourself. I had a sideswipe without a noted sentry event but the camera caught and recorded what happened."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.