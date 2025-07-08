Basketball star shares harrowing details of crash involving Tesla Cybertruck: 'I try to open the door, and the door's not opening'

The Cybertruck's safety has been called into question before.

In the United States, there were more than 6 million reported vehicle crashes in 2023. With this many accidents, vehicle safety is paramount.

College basketball player Alijah Arenas was driving his Tesla Cybertruck in April when the wheel stopped responding, causing him to crash into a fire hydrant, Bloomberg Law reported. What ensued left him in a medically induced coma.

What happened?

After the University of Southern California freshman hit the fire hydrant, the Cybertruck was on fire and filling with smoke.

"I try to open the door, and the door's not opening," Arenas said, per Bloomberg.

He was able to kick through a window in the back seat, and people around helped him out of the vehicle. Arenas spent a week in a medically induced coma after breathing in smoke from the fire.

The Cybertruck's safety has been called into question before. A family in Texas is suing Tesla after a man died in a burning Cybertruck last year. Despite a five-star crash rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Europe deems the Cybertruck too dangerous for roads.

While some cite safety concerns with the Cybertruck, such as the angular design and stainless-steel exoskeleton, others laud its safety features, like a dash camera and armored glass.

Why are electric vehicles important?

The transportation sector is a major contributor to heat-trapping pollution, leading to human-caused climate change. In the United States, the transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gases, accounting for about 28% of the country's harmful carbon pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Electric vehicles are also seeing wider adoption. In 2024, 22% of new cars sold were electric, Our World in Data reported. Rising numbers of EVs can have benefits for both human health and the environment, as reduced air pollution means cleaner air for people to breathe and fewer pollutants warming the atmosphere.

Concerns among consumers may be reflected in lower EV sales in 2025. CNN reported that Tesla had a 13.5% drop in sales totals when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to Q2 2025. Despite Tesla's declining sales, the IEA estimates that one in four car sales in 2025 will be electric.

What's being done about EV safety?

EVs must adhere to the same safety standards as gas-powered vehicles.

Accidents like Arenas' can put a negative light on EVs, but they are considered as safe as their gas-powered counterparts, according to Green Wave. Features like lower centers of gravity, larger crumple zones, and advanced driver assistance systems contribute to the safety of EVs.

If you are interested in driving an EV, there are plenty available, both Tesla and otherwise, that are not the Cybertruck.

