Homeowner shares eye-opening video after installing high-tech Tesla device: 'Green means go'

As technological innovations in the field of electric cars and batteries advance, the popularity of the vehicles is increasing. In fact, some optimistic estimates suggest electric cars will be responsible for 50% of all car sales by the year 2030.

With that in mind, one social media user took to YouTube to demonstrate the cost and process of installing a home Tesla charger.

In the video, the narrator explains in detail how a professional installs the box in his garage. The total cost for the installation is $950. And as he excitedly proclaims, "Green means go, baby!"

And this is only one way Tesla technology is helping reduce costs and benefit the environment. A real estate agent in the Houston metro area demonstrated how Tesla solar systems could power entire homes. In fact, Tesla announced that it has passed a milestone of 500,000 Powerwalls installed. The Powerwall system can store solar and other energy for later use.

Electric vehicles come with a wide range of benefits. First and foremost, they save you money, as they do not require expensive gas or maintenance.

The environmental benefits are also huge. Electric vehicles do not have any tailpipe pollution, meaning they don't pollute the atmosphere. The switch to electric vehicles helps ensure a cleaner, cooler future for all.

One massive way to maximize the benefit is to charge your electric vehicle with solar panels. Solar power can help bring your energy bills to at or near $0. And it is now easier than ever to make the switch thanks to a company called EnergySage. It offers a free online tool that gives consumers quotes from vetted contractors. It can save customers up to $10,000.

Some commenters on the original video were excited by the information. One said, "So cool!" Another talked more about the savings electric vehicles offered: "My Tesla saved me $1834 over the last 12 months personally, vs a 35 mpg vehicle. Worth it."

