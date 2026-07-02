"I know nothing about this sort of stuff but can still tell those lines are not nicely done."

What started as a no-hot-water problem led one renter to a more serious discovery: a leaking water heater and mold in their apartment.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, they wrote: "Hot water stopped working in my apartment. Checked the hot water heater and found it leaking, along with mold. I've notified maintenance, but I'm worried they're going to try and do a Band-Aid-type of job. Any callouts would be helpful."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Several commenters said a full replacement was the only real solution. "The only fix is a replacement," one person replied, while another wrote, "You'll have to replace it. Also, those are some lines there."

"I know nothing about this sort of stuff but can still tell those lines are not nicely done," the OP responded.

If your water heater needs replacing, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can make a major difference on energy bills over time since these systems generally use less electricity than conventional models.

Elsewhere in the thread, another commenter asked, "What's up with the mold on the wall?"

Why does it matter?

A leaking water heater can quickly become more than a simple plumbing problem. Water damage can spread, mold can worsen indoor air quality, and renters can be left without hot water while they wait for repairs.

Renters often have little control over major appliance upgrades, even when a replacement could improve safety and lower utility costs.

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When maintenance teams opt for temporary fixes, tenants can end up dealing with recurring problems, higher energy use, and unhealthy living conditions. In this case, commenters said a patch job would not address the underlying issue.

When replacement is on the table, it can be worth asking about new options. Cala's smart heat pump water heaters are a great option for homeowners and landlords. The customizable systems help people reduce their energy bills by heating water only when needed.

What can I do?

Documenting leaks, mold, or failing appliances with photos, messages, and written requests can make it easier to push for proper repairs. In this case, the main concern was avoiding a quick fix that would not solve the problem.

Learning more about Cala may help make the case for a replacement.

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