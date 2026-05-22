Anchorage tenants say burst pipes and raw sewage followed after landlord hiked rents 55%

"That's been our battle, trying to figure out what we can do that's effective against the landlord."

Anchorage renters say conditions at several apartment buildings worsened after a Southern California property company bought them, with complaints ranging from burst pipes and sewage leaks to months without reliable heat.

At one property, one longtime tenant said his monthly housing costs jumped to $1,627 after utilities were no longer included — a roughly 55% increase.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, residents at Red Tail Residential properties have described a pattern of delayed maintenance, rising rents, new fees, and unsafe living conditions since the company began buying Alaska apartment buildings in 2022.

Tenants at Romig Court said they dealt with flooded laundry rooms, a burst pipe, and a sewage leak under the building that left apartments smelling like an "open latrine." Former on-site managers Mike and Teana Huber said some of the buildings were already in deeply distressed condition when Red Tail acquired them, and that needed repairs were often slowed by corporate approval delays.

According to ADN, public records from the Municipality of Anchorage appear to back up many of those concerns. Complaints referenced no heat, mold, bed bugs, unsafe electrical issues, and unsanitary conditions. City inspectors also documented repeated problems at several properties.

Red Tail President JD Carbone said the company takes maintenance seriously, has invested millions into Alaska properties, and faces the same staffing and supply-chain challenges affecting landlords across the country.

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For renters, it highlights what can happen when housing is scarce, buildings are aging, and tenants have few realistic alternatives. Anchorage officials told reporters they are often limited in how aggressively they can act because forcing buildings to vacate could leave residents with nowhere to go.

"That's been our battle, trying to figure out what we can do that's effective against the landlord," said Scott Campbell, chief of inspections for the city's Development Services, according to ADN. "The Romig Court apartments are just one of a myriad."

That pressure can make rent hikes and neglected repairs especially painful for seniors, families, and pet owners who may not be able to move quickly. One tenant on Social Security said his new rent was no longer affordable, while another struggled for weeks to find a place that would accept two dogs and a cat.

According to ADN, Anchorage inspectors have repeatedly flagged Red Tail properties, posted notices about heat and safety problems, and continued fielding tenant complaints. The Anchorage Assembly also passed a measure last fall that can make landlords liable for relocation costs if renters must temporarily move because conditions become unlivable.

Some tenants are also pursuing legal action. Mike Feign said he is working with Alaska Legal Services Corp. to recover rent paid during months when his apartment allegedly lacked basic services, including heat and hot water.

Feign put it simply after finding a new place: "At least," he said, "the owners live on site and respond to problems quickly."

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