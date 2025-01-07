Tenant shares video evidence of botched fix for water heater, prompting outrage online: 'File a report'

One tenant faced unsafe conditions in their home when their plumber improperly repaired their water heater.

Living in a rented home can mean fewer responsibilities and more manageable living spaces. But, it can also mean that you have to contend with landlords who take shortcuts. In a post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, one poster shared an experience that was much more than mild. "Plumber left us with a gas leak for three days in our new water heater."

The post includes a short video showing a soapy water test; there are clear bubbles in the clip, indicating that gas was leaking out. The Redditor explained that when they called for help, their landlord and plumber were rude and dismissive.

One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to being a renter is the limitations placed by landlords. Not only are you beholden to them for the safety and livability of your home, but they can tack on unreasonable expectations.

Some tenants have had to keep grass watered during a drought, while others have been told they can't hang their clothes out to dry. These limitations often mean you can't make eco-friendly choices that limit your pollution footprint.

However, there are low-impact ways to make a difference. Certain cities have compost companies you can pay to reduce your waste, and you won't need approval from a landlord. You can also shop secondhand and make sure you are following proper recycling protocols.

Folks on Reddit were rightly concerned for this tenant and had plenty of advice for how to fight back.

One person recommended, "Find the regulating agency that deals with plumbers in your state and file a report on him. If the leak still isn't fixed, call your gas company, explain the situation, tell them you want someone at your home immediately to fix it, and they can bill the landlord."

Someone else suggested, "Just call your gas company. They will come out and check. If it's super minor, they will probably fix it, too."

Another commenter wrote, "This stupid plumber didn't even bother to use a brand new valve to connect the heater and just used the old rusted one and attached a new water heater to it as well. Tell that dumbass of a plumber to come back and do the job properly because that's just embarrassing."

