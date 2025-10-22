New report uncovers 'alarming' uptick in disturbing trend across middle school campuses: 'They're concealing it in pencil bags'

Police in Colorado warned parents to be on the lookout for concealed vapes, according to KDVR, after a middle school child reportedly required medical attention in a vaping-related incident.

What's happening?

On Oct. 20, the Commerce City Police Department shared an "alarming" video-based public service announcement on its official Facebook page.

PSA from our SROs: Know what your kids are bringing to school. We've seen an alarming uptick in the number of kids sneaking vape pens and vaping products on (primarily) middle school campuses. Last week one child was transported to the hospital after using one of these items (fortunately they are okay). So here's what we want you parents to know: how your kids are getting them, where they're concealing them, and how you can help us confiscate them before they cause real harm. Please take sixty seconds to watch this video with School Resource Officer Rosales, who has seen firsthand just how dangerous vaping in young kids can be. Posted by Commerce City Police Department on Monday, October 20, 2025

In the clip, a School Resource Officer identified as R. Rosales addressed the parents of children in the jurisdiction's districts.

Officer Rosales mentioned a "big uptick" in the number of vapes on local school campuses, despite laws barring nicotine sales to anyone under the age of 21 in Colorado.

"They're meeting on Snapchat maps, using emojis, meeting at the parks. They're getting it from their parents without their knowledge, and they're buying it from older friends or siblings," Rosales explained of the reported increase in vaping on campus.

As is often the case with teens and contraband, Rosales said students found ways to hide the already petite devices from prying parental eyes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"They're concealing it in pencil bags in their backpacks … and girls are concealing them in bras," Rosales added. "They also have hoodies that have strings attached, that kids are able to smoke through that."

However, Rosales addressed the largest danger posed by underage vaping in the next part. Teens necessarily obtain vapes through black or gray markets, meaning products that fall into youthful hands are likelier to contain contaminants or substances like THC.

Adulterated vapes were behind an outbreak of vaping-related illness in 2019, per Yale Medicine.

Why is teen vaping concerning?

It is well-established that nicotine is a highly addictive substance, but it poses additional risks to young people.

Research published in The Journal of Physiology in 2015 observed that adolescent brains have a "unique sensitivity to nicotine."

Exposure to nicotine at an early age is linked to cognitive impacts, and studies have indicated that premature use of nicotine could increase the likelihood of future substance use disorders.

Disposable vapes in particular are also a major environmental hazard for numerous reasons. By design, they're meant to be used, discarded, and replaced repeatedly.

The vast majority are powered by built-in lithium-ion batteries, making them a dangerous form of e-waste. Vape litter is extremely prevalent, and Americans discard used vapes at a rapid clip.

The vast majority are routed to landfills, despite the potential for their batteries to leach toxins into the soil.

Disposable vapes are also a fire risk, and several have combusted in garbage trucks.

What's being done about it?

Officer Rosales urged parents to search their children's belongings for hidden vapes and to contact the school if any are found.

Adult users of disposable vapes should be mindful to dispose of all e-waste safely to limit the environmental impact.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.