Woman issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping product: 'Mountains of data'

"It's so stressful because it's used so much on playgrounds too."

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: iStock

Turns out the grass isn't greener when it's made of plastic, and now scientists are paying the price for saying so. 

In a TikTok video, Beatrice (@antiplasticlady), also known as the Anti-Plastic Lady, sounded the alarm about the hidden health and environmental dangers linked to synthetic grass, which is an industry so powerful that some companies have even sued researchers for sharing its risks.

@antiplasticlady Replying to @J late stage capitalism at its finest - instead of changing their products to make them safer… artificial turf companies now just sue the researchers in order to silence them. #synthethicturf #artificialturf #pfas #microplastics ♬ Lucifer's Waltz - Secession Studios

"Instead of changing their products to make them safer … artificial turf companies now just sue the researchers in order to silence them," Beatrice says in the video and the caption.

So what's the big secret these companies are trying to protect? Beatrice says there are "mountains of data" that demonstrate how toxic artificial turf is. Artificial turf is made from petroleum-based plastics and often contains toxic chemicals called PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," because they don't break down in the environment.

Studies have also linked PFAS exposure to cancer, hormone disruption, and other serious health issues. Athletes who spend hours training and competing on turf fields may be especially vulnerable, as they breathe in or absorb these chemicals through repeated contact.

Beatrice detailed a story where six former Philadelphia Phillies players each died from the same aggressive form of brain cancer — glioblastoma. All six played on AstroTurf at the Phillies' former home field, Veteran Stadium, and each died before the age of 60.

"Turf tends to be worse for athlete injuries, too," one viewer of Beatrice's video said. "Some international teams refuse to play on turf when they come [to the United States.]"

Turf doesn't just affect athletes. 

"It's so stressful because it's used so much on playgrounds too," one commenter added. "It seems like every playground surface used is toxic."

Beyond human health, artificial turf also has major environmental downsides. While it's sold as a "low-maintenance" alternative to grass, synthetic turf sheds microplastics that pollute soils and waterways. It can also worsen the urban heat island effect, making cities much hotter.

Beatrice's warning is clear: Artificial turf comes with hidden costs for athletes, communities, and the planet. Instead of covering fields and yards with plastic, experts urge investing in natural grass that supports local ecosystems and doesn't come with lawsuits attached.

