Homeowner met with warnings after considering harmful landscaping plan: 'Do not do this'

Artificial turf is not the solution to your lawn struggles.

A post on the r/AusRenovation subreddit highlighted the negative impacts of turf after a curious homeowner considered installing it in their garden.

The Redditor explained that their garden didn't receive good sunlight all year-round, which was having a detrimental impact on the health of their grass. They said, "I'm thinking of turfing it to save any future hassle." Alongside this, they requested tips on the cost of a turf installation, as well as advice on people's experiences with artificial grass.

However, the comment section was filled with people sharing their negative experiences with turf, as well as the adverse impact it can have on the environment.

Artificial turf can harm both the planet and the people living on it, due to the harmful chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and microplastics that are byproducts of turf production.

In Rhode Island, contamination from an artificial turf field made PFAS levels skyrocket three times higher than the local groundwater PFAS limit, according to environmental charity, Fidra. The Environmental Protection Agency links PFAS exposure to increased risk of cancers, a weaker immune system, decreased fertility, and developmental effects or delays in children.

Though people claim that installing turf is a low-maintenance alternative to a natural lawn, this is a misconception due to the degradation of plastic over time.

Not only that, the cost of buying and installing artificial grass is extremely expensive, with estimated average costs across the US ranging from $7,400 to $9,350, according to Lawn Starter.

As well as that, the lack of a natural lawn can mean that pollinators have no food or shelter. Additionally, it contributes to the creation of plastic that never biodegrades, causing pollution for future generations. Natural alternatives, such as native lawns, rain gardens, and xeriscaping, are ways to reduce garden maintenance in a planet-friendly manner.

A native-plant lawn can save money and time on lawn maintenance while also lowering water bills. Additionally, pollinators thrive significantly more in natural lawns, which helps protect our food supply.

One Redditor commented on the original poster's dilemma, steering them away from choosing turf. They said, "Expensive, requires maintenance just different to lawn and as it wears, it releases microplastics."

Someone else shared their experience with turf, "Had it, hated it. It stinks, especially in the summer when the plastic gets hot, hot, hot!"

Another user added, "Do not do this."

