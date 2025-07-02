Amateur cooks offer helpful advice after new homeowner is forced to leave favorite stove behind: 'It is miles better'

A Redditor was recently lamenting a move where they would need to switch from gas to an electric stove and took to r/Cooking for advice.

"There is no gas connection in our new home. I despise cooking on electric but given options I'm gonna have to do it," wrote the original poster. "Has anyone made the switch and loved it? Any recommendations on what kind of stove top to get?"

Fortunately for them, induction cooking is awesome. It's incredibly fast to heat up and offers precision control that many cooks love.

Most importantly, induction stoves are very energy-efficient. While gas stoves transfer about 40% of energy into heat, induction stoves transfer closer to 90%. That means smaller utility bills and less atmospheric pollution from home energy use.

Even just turning off the gas includes lots of benefits. Burning methane introduces lots of harmful by-products into the air, not to mention contributing to harmful carbon pollution. There are also safety hazards associated with open flames that simply don't exist with glass induction cooktops.

Upgrading to induction isn't that pricey, either. The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $840 toward a new stove, at least until an act of Congress yanks that funding away. That said, it's best to jump on the opportunity while it lasts. If those federal incentives aren't enough, it's possible to buy a plug-in induction pad for as little as $50 to enjoy many of the same benefits.

The chefs of Reddit worked hard to assuage the original poster's trepidation about going electric.

"Induction's an upgrade from most gas stoves," said the top-voted reply. "I don't have any interest in going back to gas."

"Induction is a good option if you don't have gas," said another community member. "It is miles better than regular electric. It's extremely precise unlike traditional electric."

