Influencer shares how they saved money with unusual moving practices: 'This is super helpful'

The average American moves home 11 times during their life, according to Steinway Moving and Storage. These moves are often necessary during life transitions, such as a new job, school, romantic partner, or fresh start.

However, moves also typically generate a lot of expense, stress, and waste. Fortunately, there are sustainable hacks to pull off your next move with less impact on your wallet, mental health, and the planet.

The scoop

In a viral Instagram post, twins Geevie and Sophia (@sustainyrself) shared tips for better ways to move to a new place. The popular influencers are passionate about sustainability, wellness, and interior design.

"I have been moving literally all my life and have experienced the worst of it, so these are things I do now to keep me sane but also save money and have less of an impact on the environment," Sophia wrote in the caption.

One strategy is to get free moving boxes from grocery and liquor stores or Facebook Marketplace. They also use sheets, towels, and blankets as packing materials to protect fragile items.

Another moving hack involves labeling every box so you don't lose items during a move. Meanwhile, keeping clothes on hangers reduces box waste and makes transferring them into your new closet easier.

How it's helping

The twins' video is helpful because it reminds people they don't have to spend a fortune or be unnecessarily stressed out on moving days. By reusing items that others don't need and things you already have around the house, you save money on buying new items you'll only use once.

By reducing your moving-related waste, you also reduce overcrowding in local landfills and protect our oceans from pollution that eventually makes its way to the water.

Moving is also an excellent opportunity to declutter your home and live a more minimalist lifestyle that promotes less anxiety and overconsumption. When you're done with your move, consider looking into the available recycling options for materials you use. Companies like Trashie and ThredUp will even pay you for used clothing.

What people are saying

Instagram users found Geevie and Sophia's hacks inspiring and offered additional tips for sustainable moving.

"Moving is a very wasteful time," one Instagrammer wrote in the comments. "I used to own a moving business, and it would frustrate me to see all the things people would throw away."

Someone else shared, "I'm moving next weekend; this is super helpful."

"Literally some of the best advice I've heard on Insta," commented another Instagrammer. "Thank you."

