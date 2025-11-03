Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming boring lawn: 'Great job'

A Redditor on the r/landscaping subreddit shared dramatic before-and-after photos of their front lawn.

The first picture shows a tired, patchy lawn, but the follow-up photos reveal a curving stone-and-pebble path with a small footbridge, surrounded by mulched beds of flowering perennials and shrubs. The post highlights a growing trend in lawn care: replacing thirsty, high-maintenance grass with sustainable landscaping.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained more of their process, saying, "Lawn maintenance is a pain … Replaced it with a path leading up towards the front door and plantings." They added that they plan to eventually remove all the remaining grass, but even this initial step has already made a significant difference in curb appeal and maintenance needs.

This project reflects a broader shift in how people think about their yards. Swapping traditional turf for low-water alternatives, such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, can significantly reduce water use, lower monthly bills, and minimize time spent mowing and fertilizing. Even partial replacements can make a meaningful impact, creating vibrant, drought-tolerant spaces that support pollinators and restore local ecosystems.

Unlike conventional lawns, native yards are adapted to local climates and require far fewer chemicals or resources to stay healthy. These plants also provide vital food and shelter for bees and butterflies. Pollinators play a crucial role in protecting our food supply and maintaining ecological balance.

In this case, the Redditor's garden makeover is still a work in progress, but it's already a striking reminder that cutting down on lawn space doesn't mean sacrificing beauty. For many homeowners, it's the first step toward a yard that's easier to maintain, better for the environment, and far more rewarding to enjoy.

Commenters were quick to praise the transformation. One wrote, "This looks great! I know how much work it took you too."

Another added, "Love the stepping stones path! Great job converting to this lovely garden!"

