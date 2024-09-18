Consumer searches for money-saving tips to keep their clothes looking new for longer: 'Most inexpensive clothing is junk'

A Reddit user's pursuit of long-lasting clothes is sparking a lively discussion about sustainable fashion and frugal living.

The post in the r/Frugal community has gained attention for its relatable struggle: keeping clothes looking fresh after multiple washes.

The Redditor shared their frustration, writing, "I don't understand if there is fault with [my] washing machine, detergent or just the fabric, but after [a] few washes, the clothes don't look brand-new as before. Color starts to fade away and sometimes fabric is stretched."

They also mentioned they use cold water for laundry and hang-dry clothes to save money on dryer costs.



People who find a solution to this problem save money and reduce their environmental impact by extending the life spans of their wardrobes. The average American trashes approximately 81 pounds of clothing each year, contributing to overflowing landfills and wasted resources.

Taking better care of your clothes helps you look good while also giving a big high-five to the planet, as properly maintained garments last longer, reducing the need for replacements. Plus, by reducing clothing waste, you're conserving the water and energy used in textile production while keeping harmful chemicals and plastic microfibers out of our ecosystems.

The Reddit community quickly chimed in with helpful advice.

One user emphasized the impact of sunlight on clothes: "Are you hanging the clothes outside to dry? If so, that will be a big part of the problem. Sunlight is good for evaporating water, but it is also very good at bleaching things. That will make colors fade quickly and sometimes even damage certain materials."

Another Redditor advocated for investing in quality over quantity, as fast fashion items typically rely on low-quality plastic-based materials that don't hold up.

"Most inexpensive clothing is junk, so buy fewer things with better quality," they wrote. They also affirmed the OP's decision to wash their clothes in cold water and hang dry (both actions reduce pollution associated with laundry days). Yet another person recommended thrifting.

A fourth commenter shared a simple yet effective hack: "Always flip T-shirts with a design inside-out before washing. The difference in lifespan is shocking. I have 20-year-old T-shirts that, while obviously not brand new, are in very good condition with very clear imprints."

These thoughtful responses show that with a few simple changes, we can all dress smart for our style, our budget, and our environment.

