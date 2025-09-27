New survey reveals the top reasons homeowners are installing home solar panels — here's why millions of Americans have gone solar

How do cheaper energy bills sound? How about energy independence?

Well, according to a Clean Technica survey, those are two of the top reasons homeowners gave for wanting to get solar panels.

It's no surprise that those are among the top answers given by survey respondents. After all, solar is one of the best and simplest ways to reduce your reliance on the grid, put your electricity output into your own hands, and bring your monthly energy bills way down — sometimes to nearly zero.

For those interested in getting solar panels, EnergySage offers plenty of free, helpful tools. One of them allows homeowners to get installation estimates from a number of local, verified companies, making it quick and easy to compare quotes.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The average American electric bill is over $130 per month, Clean Technica noted. And thanks to a number of factors, including legislative changes that prioritize fossil fuels over renewable energy sources like solar and wind, those prices are expected to increase. One study found that, by 2035, 10 states could see annual energy increases of at least $400.

Solar, meanwhile, can bring those costs way down. By installing solar panels and a battery-storage system, you'll have clean, cheap energy virtually any time you need it. Some utilities will even let you sell your excess energy back to them, bringing your bills down while providing more stability to the grid.

The federal solar tax credit will expire at the end of 2025, so getting panels installed quickly is paramount to maximizing savings — as is using EnergySage's free services. Thanks to their mapping tool, homeowners can see the average cost of an installation in their state, and any available incentives.

In fact, EnergySage says the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations with their help. And if buying solar panels isn't in the cards, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for free.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

To bring utility costs down even more, you can pair solar panels with other energy-efficient electric appliances like heat pumps. EnergySage also provides tools for those purchases, and so does Mitsubishi. Both companies make it easy to compare quotes and find the right heat pump and installer for your home and budget.

And according to Rewiring America, it's a choice that could save you almost $400 a year.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.