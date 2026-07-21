Redditor swore off gardening before a move, then surprise sunflowers shot up 4.5 feet

"I'm going to keep the seeds and bring them with me."

A no-garden year turned out differently for one Reddit user when sunflowers they never planted shot up to nearly 4.5 feet tall while they prepared to move.

As they explained in the r/gardening subreddit, what was supposed to be a quiet season in the yard became an unexpectedly cheerful one instead.

What happened?

The gardener shared that they had chosen not to plant anything this season because they will be relocating soon, and wanted to leave the yard as a blank canvas. Some beautiful sunflowers had very different ideas.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I'm moving this year and said 'I'm not building a garden this year'," the original poster wrote. "When out of nowhere these guys pop up and grow to almost 4.5 feet tall."

The unplanned plants were sunflowers, and the gardener loved the surprise flowers they had never planted before.

"It's been an absolute joy having sunflowers show up," they added. "I'm going to keep the seeds and bring them with me."

In the comments, other Redditors shared their own stories of "volunteer" plants. That is the gardening term for flowers, herbs, or vegetables that sprout on their own. Sunflowers were a common occurrence.

One commenter wrote: "I love it when plants volunteer!! Almost every year I have something pop up unexpectedly, it was dill for a while, and then pumpkins and I think I also got a sunflower this year!!"

Why does it matter?

Because they appear without being planned, volunteer flowers or food-bearing plants can help people save money while stretching both grocery and landscaping budgets.

Even when the surprise plant is ornamental, like a sunflower, it can still support mental and physical health by encouraging gardening. Gardening gets people outside, keeps them active, and encourages them to notice more about their surroundings. An unexpected bloom can also offer a meaningful stress reliever.

When the surprise plant is edible, the upside can be even bigger. Homegrown produce is often fresher and better-tasting than store-bought options, and growing herbs, fruits, or vegetables at home can cut down on shopping trips and lower produce costs over time.

Volunteer plants can also suggest that the surrounding ecosystem is lending a hand. In this case, commenters suspected some local helpers were behind the surprise..

"Thanks, birdies!!" a user exclaimed.

"I have a sunflower that appeared in my front garden bed," another commenter added. "Never planted any, I call it the bird's flower since it likely came from one of the bird feeders in my neighborhood."

What can I do?

If a volunteer plant appears in your yard, consider leaving it alone if it is safe and in a workable spot. Many surprise plants end up being flowers, herbs, or edible crops worth keeping.

If you are interested in getting more from your yard, learning how to grow your own food can help turn a small patch of soil into a source of fresher, better-tasting produce. Even a modest garden can lead to savings over time.

Saving seeds is another practical step, especially in a situation like this one. Drying and storing seeds from healthy plants can give gardeners a free head start next season, or even in a new home.

If your yard keeps producing unexpected plants, it may be worth watching bird feeders, compost, and nearby past plantings.

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