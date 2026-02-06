Renter searches for answers after electric bills suddenly quadruple: 'To say I was shocked and upset was an understatement'

"I literally have no … clues on what to do."

There's not much worse than a surprisingly enormous bill. One Texan in a new rental house grappled with what to do when their electricity cost went from around $150 to $200 a month to a whopping $500.

The original poster detailed their minimal energy usage in a post on r/homeowners. They said they had contacted their utility company — which was not helpful — to try to figure out how such a leap was possible in the 1,500-square-foot space.

"To say I was shocked and upset was an understatement," they wrote. "I literally have no resources or clues on what to do."

One in-the-know commenter wondered if the OP's heat source was the culprit. In a comment, the renter said it was electric but that the winter hadn't been consistently cold.





"There ya go," the other Redditor responded. "Electric heat can be really expensive. It's possible there's a heat pump that isn't working right and it's falling back to less efficient resistive backup heat. If it's electric baseboards or no heat pump, $400 could be a bargain."

Whether you rent or own, going solar is a great way to save money on your utility bills. It can also protect you from rising or fluctuating energy prices. If you add battery storage to a solar system, you can make your home more resilient to power outages. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you compile and compare options — and save up to $10,000 on panels.

"You're in Texas. Electric is deregulated here," another user said. "First thing you need to check is your electric contract. Did it expire and you went on month to month? What are the rules for how you are charged?"

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you are considering installing solar panels, you can save thousands of dollars a year on power. Other options include signing up for community solar. Here are some resources to help you get started.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar panels with electric appliances such as an efficient HVAC system can drive your utility costs even lower. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right unit for your home and budget — and slash your energy bills by up to 50%. With the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple actions in your everyday life.

As for the OP, there are other avenues to explore. They include whether someone else — perhaps their landlord — was using their electricity and if their HVAC setup was in working order. One commenter, for example, was on track to spend $1,199 over two months before they had a technician uncover such a problem.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.