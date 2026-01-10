Community bewildered by real estate listing for mansion with unbelievable features: 'Money can't buy taste'

When it comes to home decor, everyone has their own taste. "Good" is subjective … for the most part. A post on r/McMansionHell really tests those limits.

"Presenting this to the committee for a decision," the OP said, referring to the subreddit. "Is this a McMansion or just insanity?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP shared a photo set from the home's Zillow listing, showcasing an indoor pool surrounded by fake dinosaurs, a kitchen cluttered with Star Wars figurines, and a small home theater with life-sized statues of Batman and Shrek. There's also an outdoor pool, in case the indoor pool wasn't cutting it.

"It feels like a hidden objects game," one commenter noted.

They're definitely onto something. If you look closely, you'll find three washer-dryer sets, one of which is underneath a microwave and a toaster-oven. And a cardboard cutout of Elvis in the dining room to watch you eat.

"How do you dust this monstrosity?" one commenter wondered.

That's a good question. Huge houses like these consume a significant amount of resources. According to the listing, this home is over 7,000 square feet, with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

In a hot state like Florida, you can bet they make good use of the air conditioning. According to Leo Kob, an AC installation company, air conditioning systems are measured in tons. One ton cools about 500 square feet. Using those numbers, this house uses over 14 tons of cooling, possibly requiring multiple AC systems. While new technology has lessened ACs' pollution output, air conditioning still releases gases that pollute the atmosphere.

Of course, air conditioning can save lives in sweltering temperatures. But when it comes to houses of this size, it becomes less a matter of necessity and more a matter of excess. As far as the cost of utilities and pollution is concerned, downsizing even just a bit would help tremendously. You don't need to move into a tiny home (though you could definitely make it work).

Commenters widely disapproved of the house's use of space.

"That's a theme park," one joked.

Another commenter said, "Money can't buy taste."

