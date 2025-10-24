Family of 4 reveals how they live in tiny home with privacy: 'Your use of space makes your home seem much larger'

"The reality is we couldn't afford land with a house on it."

Tiny homes are becoming increasingly popular as people seek more affordable, sustainable options for living.

A family living in a tiny home shared their journey in a YouTube video posted by Tiny Home Tours.

"The reality is we couldn't afford land with a house on it," father Mark Brennan said. "It allows a lifestyle that you may not be able to find in other areas while still living in a beautiful space, having all the amenities that a traditional home has without all of the distractions."

Moving into the tiny home lowered the family's monthly expenses from over $2,400 to $700, allowing them to start their own tiny-home-building business.

Tiny homes are no bigger than 400 square feet. They continue to gain popularity in part because of their surprising eco-friendliness. Smaller houses use less energy for heating and cooling, reducing their environmental impact. Plus, tiny homes aren't associated with big housing developments, which disturb and displace wildlife.

In the video, the Brennans share design features that help their home feel spacious. Tall ceilings, white walls, and minimal furnishings keep the place open but still homey.

"I definitely was surprised by how much space it does feel like we have in cooking," mother Daisy said.

Other tiny homes integrate eco-forward additions, such as that of one couple in Arizona who run their home off-grid with the help of solar panels.

While the tiny home lifestyle isn't for everyone, solar panels can move anyone in a greener direction.

With a solar installation, you not only harness clean energy but can also bring your monthly energy bills down to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a system. While purchasing panels outright can be pricey, you can get them for no money down and lock in low energy rates with Palmetto's LightReach leasing program.

Commenters shared their support for the tiny home.

"Your use of space makes your home seem much larger," one person said.

Another added, "I've never seen teens in a tiny [home]. I hope this inspires so many."

