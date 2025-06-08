Scientists develop revolutionary technology to remove harsh chemicals from AC units: 'Expecting demand for air conditioning to increase hugely'

While global temperatures rise, so does the use of air conditioning. Around two billion AC units are in use across the world, according to Tech Xplore, and a new technology could revolutionize them. The technology provides an alternative refrigerant to those currently in AC units, Tech Xplore reported.

AC units rely on refrigerants such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons, also known as HCFCs, which deplete the ozone layer and produce planet-warming pollution. AC releases over 100 million tons of carbon pollution annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Using AC is also expensive. U.S. homeowners spend approximately $29 billion on electricity for AC annually, the U.S. Department of Energy reported. AC also accounts for approximately 12% of the electricity used in homes.

However, new technology could improve the environmental impact and cost of AC. While traditional refrigerants are gases, this next-generation refrigerant is solid. The new material can vary more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit and, unlike the gaseous refrigerants, does not leak. The material could also be more energy efficient.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge studying the material have found that it cools its surroundings when released and produces the "barocaloric effect," Tech Xplore explained.

Another United Kingdom-based startup, Barocal, is implementing this research and attempting to include the material in commercially available products. While the material could produce heat, the company is focusing on its ability to cool.

"We're expecting demand for air conditioning to increase hugely, globally, between now and 2050," said University College London professor Cliff Elwell.

Barocal seeks to meet this demand with its products and has produced a prototype with the alternative refrigerant. While the prototype requires more development, it could reduce emissions up to 75% compared to traditional AC units, according to Tech Xplore.

The new units, Barocol commercial director Florian Schabus hopes, will be available within three years at "large shopping centers, warehouses, schools." Eventually, homeowners could utilize the units, which would save money on energy bills.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.