  • Home Home

Homebuyer searches for advice after new house comes with controversial upgrade: 'I read that [these] are not good'

"Please advise."

by Juliana Marino
A homebuyer reached out to a San Diego subreddit for advice after discovering that the home they were planning to purchase has a Sunrun solar panel lease.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homebuyer reached out to Reddit's r/SanDiego forum for advice after discovering that the home they were planning to purchase has a Sunrun solar panel lease.

According to the original poster, the seller has two options: They can pay off the solar energy for the entire term or purchase the solar system outright. Since the price difference between the two options is only "a few hundred dollars," the seller is leaving the decision up to the homebuyer. 

"I read on Reddit that Sunrun leases are not good," wrote the OP. "Please advise."

Redditors agreed that the solar lease is not the responsibility of the potential homebuyer and offered suggestions for the OP's next steps. 

"They signed the lease not you," responded one user. "They need to buy it outright as they should've done originally."

"If somehow you have to take the lease, make sure it's fully transferred under your name, otherwise the seller won't be making any payments, and you will be dealing with liens on your newly purchased home," added another Redditor.

Although this particular case of solar leasing is unique, switching to solar energy remains the best way to save money on home energy while reducing your household's pollution. 

For many homeowners, the initial costs of purchasing a solar system are too expensive. As a result, leasing panels is a budget-friendly way to reap the benefits of going solar. Palmetto's LightReach program enables homeowners to minimize upfront solar costs and choose plans with no money down. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Another benefit of leasing through the LightReach program is that Palmetto assumes the risk for the panels you lease. As a result, you don't have to worry about unexpected costs down the line. 

If leasing isn't the right option for you, EnergySage offers free tools that give you estimates on purchasing and installing panels in just a few seconds. Thanks to the help of EnergySage, homeowners have saved up to $10,000 on their solar installations. To learn more about the differences between leasing and purchasing solar panels, consider reviewing this pros and cons list of both options.

If you don't have solar panels on your home, which of these factors is the biggest barrier to installing them?

Upfront costs 💰

Trouble with my HOA 🚩

Too much maintenance 🔧

An incompatible roof 🏠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x