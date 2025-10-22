Homebuyer searches for advice after new house comes with controversial upgrade: 'I read that [these] are not good'

A homebuyer reached out to Reddit's r/SanDiego forum for advice after discovering that the home they were planning to purchase has a Sunrun solar panel lease.

According to the original poster, the seller has two options: They can pay off the solar energy for the entire term or purchase the solar system outright. Since the price difference between the two options is only "a few hundred dollars," the seller is leaving the decision up to the homebuyer.

"I read on Reddit that Sunrun leases are not good," wrote the OP. "Please advise."

Redditors agreed that the solar lease is not the responsibility of the potential homebuyer and offered suggestions for the OP's next steps.

"They signed the lease not you," responded one user. "They need to buy it outright as they should've done originally."

"If somehow you have to take the lease, make sure it's fully transferred under your name, otherwise the seller won't be making any payments, and you will be dealing with liens on your newly purchased home," added another Redditor.

Although this particular case of solar leasing is unique, switching to solar energy remains the best way to save money on home energy while reducing your household's pollution.

For many homeowners, the initial costs of purchasing a solar system are too expensive. As a result, leasing panels is a budget-friendly way to reap the benefits of going solar. Palmetto's LightReach program enables homeowners to minimize upfront solar costs and choose plans with no money down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

Another benefit of leasing through the LightReach program is that Palmetto assumes the risk for the panels you lease. As a result, you don't have to worry about unexpected costs down the line.

If leasing isn't the right option for you, EnergySage offers free tools that give you estimates on purchasing and installing panels in just a few seconds. Thanks to the help of EnergySage, homeowners have saved up to $10,000 on their solar installations. To learn more about the differences between leasing and purchasing solar panels, consider reviewing this pros and cons list of both options.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.