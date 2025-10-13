Homeowner sparks heated debate after questioning the value of solar panels as incentives dwindle: 'Is [this] a legitimate option?'

The "Big Beautiful Bill" is making for a quagmire that's more confusing than beautiful when it comes to the decision of how and whether to go solar.

A Redditor sparked a fiery debate on the "r/solar" subreddit. They titled the thread with a question: "Is leasing a legitimate option once the tax credit is eliminated?"

The homeowner mentioned that they could secure a 25-year solar contract with no down payment. Still, there were "of course strings attached," which is why they were weighing their opinions.

A skeptical commenter immediately chimed in: "Nope, still basically the worst case/way to get solar."

They did get some pushback from other Redditors. One wrote that "leasing is a great option for many people." They explained that the original poster should pay attention to changes to the commercial tax credit to see how leases will be affected.

On that front, the commercial tax credit has a later and longer phase-out, which means leasing's appeal is growing as the residential tax credit disappears at the end of 2025. The difference in payback period is thus shrinking between owning and leasing solar.

The OP's desire to go solar is understandable, as it's one of the top hacks to save money on energy bills and reduce your household's planet-heating pollution. Buying panels upfront might be out of reach for many homeowners, so leasing remains a viable alternative.

Solar provider Palmetto offers plans that require no money down, as the OP sought. Their LightReach program helps homeowners minimize costs while tapping into the benefits of solar.

Another Redditor pointed out a potential pitfall of leasing, noting that "if you ever plan on selling your house then the lease can become a real issue."

For that reason and others, some consumers might prefer owning their solar panels. Fortunately, EnergySage provides free tools to help you obtain estimates for solar panel installation.

If you're grappling with your decision, this pros and cons list of each option can help crystallize it.

Either way, as one Redditor opined, "the worst case solar is better than utility," while disagreeing with an anti-lease advocate.

One user wrote that it "depends on [the] lease deal."

In their particular case, they were very happy: "No headaches. 25 year deal. Zero out of pocket."

