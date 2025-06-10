Apartment dwellers share money-saving tips for keeping cool without blasting AC: 'Just rotate them through the day'

Summertime tends to come with some serious utility bills, and one renter is looking for ways to minimize the damage.

The scoop

In a post on r/Frugal, a top-floor dweller asked for advice on how to stay cool without racking up an astronomical electric bill.

With two high-quality fans and a portable AC, the OP's concern is that super hot days come with a price.

"It's been getting almost unbearable," they wrote. Often resorting to limiting the amount of light that gets in and covering themselves in wet sheets or towels, they asked, "What frugal methods for keeping cool do you know of?"

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, AC accounts for about 12% of U.S. home energy costs. While comfort and safety are paramount, thinking about and implementing ways to upgrade and modernize how you're keeping cool can minimize your home's carbon impact, especially since global temperatures keep rising.

While traditional air conditioning keeps us cool, ironically, it's doing the exact opposite to our planet.

Weatherizing and smart home technology will help improve your home's energy efficiency, keep you cool, and reduce utility costs. Heat pumps are a clean energy source that can help save up to $1,000 a year.

If you're looking for the best way to keep more money in your pocket, solar panels can reduce energy costs to almost nothing.

The sticker price of initial fees and installation is what keeps so many from making the leap, but they're well worth the investment, saving more money in the long run. EnergySage makes it easy to find and compare local quotes from vetted installers. Not only is the service free, but it can also help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

As more and more people realize the environmental impact of dirty energy sources, alternative solutions are becoming more common.

An architecture company teamed up with a climate-focused engineering company in Houston to design a revolutionary building that stays cool without air-conditioning — even in the Texas heat. The hope is that more innovative ideas like this become available nationally so that everyone can reap the rewards.

What everyone's saying

Responses to the renter's plea for ideas on how to stay cool without paying an arm and a leg were aplenty.

A person who grew up in the Mediterranean shared several ideas, including: "If you soak a towel or a sheet in cold water and hang it in your room, the water will slowly evaporate during the day and cool you off. Some people also put towels in the freezer for this and just rotate them through the day."

"If you put a bowl of ice in front of the fans it'll be like a diy air con," they added. "To cool yourself down quickly, run cold water on your wrists and/or ankles, anywhere your veins are exposed and close to the surface of the skin. Spray water bottles to mist yourself! Wear only light natural materials and definitely no polyester. Stay hydrated."

Another came in hot with all the suggestions: "You can utilize ice from a freezer and fans if you're really dying. If you have the option, upgrade the portable air conditioner to a window unit. Turn off electronics you aren't using. Every electronic will generate some heat as a byproduct.

"Avoid using heating appliances during the day. At night if it gets cool enough put the fans in/near the windows and suck in the cool night air. Use the AC for a single room and keep the door closed and then live in that room."

Swamp coolers — cooling systems that use the evaporation of water to lower air temperature via moist filter pads — were mentioned several times, and this comment dives into the logistics and specifics. Just be warned that this isn't the best solution for humid climates.

