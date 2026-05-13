Early 2026 data show Lyme disease threat surging as 40% of Connecticut ticks test positive

"This kind of health news can seem abstract until it starts changing daily routines."

Lyme disease is emerging as an even greater public health concern in 2026, with early tick surveillance showing high infection rates in several parts of the country, particularly in Connecticut.

What's happening?

According to The Healthy, early 2026 surveillance suggests the Lyme disease threat is rising quickly as the season gets underway in the Northeast and Upper Midwest. The most striking figure so far comes from Connecticut, where, according to data cited from the Associated Press, four in 10 tested ticks were positive for the bacteria associated with Lyme disease.

That adds to a longer-term national trend that has already been heading in the wrong direction.

Public health agencies rely on tick testing and disease reporting as early warning signals, so these numbers matter even before final annual case counts are released. In practical terms, a higher share of infected ticks can mean a greater chance of exposure during everyday activities like hiking, gardening, walking the dog, or spending time in backyards and parks.

This kind of health news can seem abstract. But surveillance data is essentially a warning from health officials: in many areas, people may need to think about ticks earlier in the year, for longer periods, and in places where the threat once felt more seasonal or limited.

Why is increased Lyme disease risk concerning?

Lyme disease can begin with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, or the familiar bull's-eye rash, according to the Cleveland Clinic. If it is not caught and treated early, it can lead to more serious complications, including joint pain, nerve problems, and heart issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

One major reason experts are concerned is that tick activity is lasting longer as winters become milder and warm spells extend further into spring and fall. That gives blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, more time to feed and reproduce, and helps them spread into new regions.

Instead of a narrow "tick season," many communities are now dealing with a much wider window of risk.

"Climate change is widely believed to be having an effect: Ticks like warm, humid weather, and more can be seen after a mild winter," the AP reported. "The more deer and mice available for them to feed on may also factor."

There is also a broader systems issue at play: when cases rise, local clinics and public health departments must keep up with more testing, education, and treatment. That means Lyme disease is not just an outdoor nuisance; it is also a growing public health challenge.

What's being done about Lyme disease?

Health departments and researchers are continuing to expand tick surveillance, issue seasonal alerts, and track where infected ticks are being found. That monitoring helps communities understand where risk is increasing and gives people more time to take precautions.

For individuals, prevention remains one of the best tools. Communities can help as well by keeping trails clear, managing tall grass in public spaces, and sharing local guidance during peak tick activity.

As warmer conditions continue to reshape when and where ticks thrive, staying informed and taking prevention seriously may be the best way to lower the risk this season.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.