Homeowner vexed by 'sucker roots' conundrum overtaking yard: 'We'd hate to hurt the tree'

A homeowner sought Reddit's help after knocking out step one of a project to save a tree riddled with what they dubbed "sucker roots." They shared photos and their situation to the r/arborists subreddit.

Their follow-up added full details of their conundrum. They disclosed they'd "just bought a house and at the advice of an arborist are removing all the xeriscaping and landscape fabric from these live oaks (it was everywhere!)"

Photo Credit: Reddit

With that part done, they uncovered the so-called "sucker roots," which were really just small stringy ones that were hidden under the landscaping fabric.

From there, they wanted advice on what to do next: "Compost/mulch over the roots? Clear out?" Their heart was in the right place, and they concluded by writing, "We'd hate to hurt the tree while trying to help!"

Redditors were quick to jump in with some pointers.

One commenter claiming to be an arborist was perplexed by the "sucker roots" terminology but insisted that "regardless, do not remove roots."

Other posters concurred and pointed the OP in the right direction.



"Soil to cover, then wood mulch," a user instructed. "Both away from the trunk flare."

That's some wise advice considering the perils of mulch volcanoes that, while often well-intentioned, can be disastrous for trees.

A commenter followed up, advising them to use "some decent soil, not like, ugly topsoil from a local yokel." They suggested the OP "maybe spring for the pro mix in a bag."

The homeowner's negative experience with the consequences of landscape fabric use is far from an isolated one. While the materials are ostensibly used to fight against weeds, they are ineffective long-term and can cause plant and tree damage. The arborist definitely got it right in instructing the OP to get rid of it.

"If your advice came from an arborist, then I would take it as true," a user chimed in on that topic. The OP explained their uncertainty, replying, "We didn't get into the specifics of 'what if I find exposed roots under this junk.'" They admitted that it "sounds like I'm overthinking it."

As far as explaining the "sucker roots," one user pointed to the problems of "fake grass." They speculated that "it doesn't allow deep watering so roots grow to the surface to find moisture and then burn from the heat."

