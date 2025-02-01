  • Home Home

Homeowner vexed by 'sucker roots' conundrum overtaking yard: 'We'd hate to hurt the tree'

"Sounds like I'm overthinking it."

by Noah Jampol
"Sounds like I'm overthinking it."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner sought Reddit's help after knocking out step one of a project to save a tree riddled with what they dubbed "sucker roots." They shared photos and their situation to the r/arborists subreddit.

Their follow-up added full details of their conundrum. They disclosed they'd "just bought a house and at the advice of an arborist are removing all the xeriscaping and landscape fabric from these live oaks (it was everywhere!)" 

"Sounds like I'm overthinking it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

With that part done, they uncovered the so-called "sucker roots," which were really just small stringy ones that were hidden under the landscaping fabric.

From there, they wanted advice on what to do next: "Compost/mulch over the roots? Clear out?" Their heart was in the right place, and they concluded by writing, "We'd hate to hurt the tree while trying to help!"

Redditors were quick to jump in with some pointers. 

One commenter claiming to be an arborist was perplexed by the "sucker roots" terminology but insisted that "regardless, do not remove roots." 

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

Other posters concurred and pointed the OP in the right direction.

"Soil to cover, then wood mulch," a user instructed. "Both away from the trunk flare." 

That's some wise advice considering the perils of mulch volcanoes that, while often well-intentioned, can be disastrous for trees

A commenter followed up, advising them to use "some decent soil, not like, ugly topsoil from a local yokel." They suggested the OP "maybe spring for the pro mix in a bag."

The homeowner's negative experience with the consequences of landscape fabric use is far from an isolated one. While the materials are ostensibly used to fight against weeds, they are ineffective long-term and can cause plant and tree damage. The arborist definitely got it right in instructing the OP to get rid of it.

"If your advice came from an arborist, then I would take it as true," a user chimed in on that topic. The OP explained their uncertainty, replying, "We didn't get into the specifics of 'what if I find exposed roots under this junk.'" They admitted that it "sounds like I'm overthinking it."

As far as explaining the "sucker roots," one user pointed to the problems of "fake grass." They speculated that "it doesn't allow deep watering so roots grow to the surface to find moisture and then burn from the heat." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x