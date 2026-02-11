Landscaper shares before-and-after footage of yard transformation: 'This is so beautiful'

A small corner of a suburban yard is proof that you don't need acres of land to create a special woodland retreat.

Goldfinch Garden Design (@goldfinchgardendesign) shared a TikTok showing a lush, woodland-style garden that looks straight out of a forest.

"This isn't a forest floor," the video narrates. "It's just a little corner of someone's yard in suburbia next to a road."

The spot was once choked with invasive honeysuckle and wintercreeper euonymus. The team cleared these plants using mostly non-chemical methods. To mimic a natural woodland floor, they layered the ground with fallen leaves and pine needles, then brought in mossy logs and rocks. Native plugs like wild columbine, woodland phlox, and ferns now fill the space.

The result is a habitat that supports local wildlife and requires far less upkeep than a traditional lawn.

This kind of native planting offers real benefits for homeowners. Traditional grass lawns demand regular mowing, watering, fertilizing, and pest control. Native plants, once established, need far less attention. They're adapted to local soil and climate conditions, which means lower water bills and less time spent on yard work.

If a full yard overhaul feels like too much, there are other low-maintenance options.

Clover lawns stay green with minimal watering and never need mowing. Buffalo grass thrives in dry climates and grows slowly. Xeriscaping uses drought-tolerant plants and gravel to cut water use. Even swapping out just a portion of your lawn with native plants or ground covers can help you save money and time.

Commenters loved the result.

"This is so beautiful," one wrote.

Another shared their enthusiasm for one of the featured plants, writing, "I always looove seeing columbine, they're so magical. first time I saw one it was growing out of a Crack on a cliff, scaled the wall to get a good look."

