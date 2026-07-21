Canada studio renter weighs a $150 AC, a $400 inverter, and readers say comfort wins

"Only about $1.64 USD per day if it runs for 24 hours, which it won't."

One renter in Canada wondered on Reddit if their studio apartment could remain tolerable during hotter summer days without straining their limited budget.

After 15 years of using only a window fan, they thought about whether installing a window AC unit finally made sense.

What's happening?

The user took their quandary to Reddit's r/Frugal and explained why they were reconsidering their longtime setup.

"I've been at my current studio apartment for 15 years without AC just using a window fan. However, due to me being on [disability], I'm currently at home all the time. Some days have been absolute crazy with the heat so I thought about getting an AC," they explained.

They mentioned that a basic window unit was about $150 CAD, but an inverter model cost about $400 CAD.

The poster said they were "leaning towards the more efficient kind" but struggled to justify paying more for something only expected to be used in the summer.

Commenters overwhelmingly urged the poster to get an AC.

"It's life-changing. Live a lil," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter estimated that a 5,000-BTU unit at $0.15 USD per kilowatt-hour would cost "only about $1.64 USD per day if it runs for 24 hours, which it won't."

A third person noted that a Costco unit "costs [$40] a year if you run it for 8 hours a day for 3 months."

Why are decisions like this one hard to make?

This kind of question is becoming more common as hotter summer days push more people — especially renters — to rethink how to manage them.

If someone is home all day, indoor heat can affect sleep, focus, and overall comfort in ways that ripple into health and finances.

Commenters also described AC as a productivity and sleep issue.

"The loss in productivity from being so hot you can't think and sweating out all your electrolytes probably makes it worth it," one person wrote.

"Poor sleep quality alone will make this worth it," another agreed.

What's the best approach to cooling a small home?

If you're making the same decision, the first step is to match the solution to the space.

In a studio or small bedroom, a properly sized AC unit is more cost-effective than using more cooling power than you need.

If the AC will run only during the hottest part of summer, a cheaper model may be a better deal. If you are home all day and expect to use it heavily, the quieter, more efficient inverter unit may make more financial sense in the long run.

Sealing gaps around the window, using curtains to block afternoon sun, and pairing the AC with a fan so cool air circulates better are all effective ways to keep costs down by reducing how hard the unit has to work.

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