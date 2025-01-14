Gardener shares surprising way to keep pests off strawberries: 'It works'

"The key to preventing pests is staying on the offense, not the defense."

Keeping your garden pest-free is one of the biggest hurdles for any gardener. One expert on TikTok showed their favorite way to protect strawberries from being damaged or eaten.

The scoop

Gardenary (@gardenary) shares content on TikTok, helping followers learn the basics of gardening and how to get the most out of their home plot.

@gardenary Head to my bio to join my Summer Garden Challenge, where you'll learn all kinds of hacks just like this one. Have you had trouble with strawberries in the past? You gotta try this hack! 🍓 The key to preventing pests is staying on the offense, not the defense. Keep pests away by distracting them with strong odors or textures. Plants like onions, garlic, and chives work perfect to keep bugs OUT 🧅 If you're ready to join me LIVE, head to my bio to join the Summer Garden Challenge! ♬ original sound - Gardenary

In one clip, they showed how companion planting can protect your strawberries from pests, saying: "The key to preventing pests is staying on the offense, not the defense."

In order to get the best strawberry plants of your life, the creator recommends planting onions between the rows. They say: "The onions don't have any sort of magic; they just put off a scent that repels pests."

At the end of the season, not only will you have tons of strawberries, but you will have some delicious onions.

How it's working

If you have the space to plant a garden, it's an incredibly rewarding way to spend your free time. It can provide you with daily physical activity, help you get more fiber in your diet, and even improve your mental health.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Depending on the size of your plot, you could also save hundreds of dollars during a season. With a small up-front investment, many gardeners can save around $600 on produce a year.

Home gardens are also incredibly beneficial for the environment. One of the biggest contributors to environmental pollution in our food system is the distance our food has to travel. Many fruits and vegetables have to be shipped thousands of miles to reach your plate. According to the European Commission, "global food miles generate nearly 20% of all [carbon dioxide] emissions from food."

If you are hoping to grow strawberries, just save a few old ones. Did you know all the little dots on the outside are actually seeds?

What people are saying

Other TikTokers were excited to give this tip a try.

"We have green onions, baby tomatoes, chamomile, jalapeños and strawberries. Zero pests. Beautiful harvest and delicious," wrote one person who has tried a similar tactic.

Someone else shared: "I did this! It works!"

Another commenter thanked Gardenary, saying: "Wow! I did not know this!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.