Homeowner notices neighbor's 'really annoying' way of protecting their home during storms: 'That's a hazard

One neighbor's tactic for dealing with stormwater runoff is another homeowner's headache — and they took to Reddit to share photos of the situation.

The post, shared in r/BadNeighbors, shows how a neighbor has strategically placed a sandbag on the sidewalk at the property line, positioned so that it diverts stormwater away from their property and into their neighbor's yard instead.

The original poster wrote, "Really annoying because it increases the amount of water running down the side of the house and makes the ground erode much faster than it should."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Stormwater management is a growing problem in neighborhoods and urban areas. Because so many places are being built on and paved over, rainwater has less natural ground to absorb it, requiring infrastructure like storm sewers to manage the excess.

Plus, with warming temperatures causing increasingly erratic weather, we're seeing more frequent and intense storms, meaning even more runoff to deal with.

Mismanaging runoff can also cause a whole range of additional problems. For example, this neighbor redirecting water with a sandbag could cause excessive erosion and flooding (and potentially home damage) to other properties.

Unfortunately, neighbors like this can often be big problems for homeowners, especially those who are trying to make eco-minded and sustainable life choices.

For example, we've seen plenty of scenarios where neighbors, landlords, and HOAs have prevented homeowners from establishing native gardens and installing solar panels. Other neighbors have made life a nightmare for some by littering in shared areas, burning trash, and cutting down trees that offer cooling shade.

For anyone dealing with these issues, peaceful conversation is a first step toward a resolution. If that doesn't work, consider exploring your legal options, getting local officials involved, or even fighting your HOA to change outdated bylaws.

Commenters on the Reddit post didn't hold back their opinions about the sandbag's placement.

One wrote: "I'm not sure where you live but that's a hazard obstructing the footpath. You should be within your rights to remove it."

Another pointed out, "There's a very good chance that intentionally directing water runoff onto a neighboring property is a code violation."

A third suggested contacting officials for help: "This is a city problem. You probably pay for stormwater drainage on your water bill. Contact the city with photos and videos of the runoff."

