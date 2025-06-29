  • Home Home

Builder unveils incredible homes that can withstand Category 5 hurricanes: 'Just one solid, continuous wall'

by Zachary Ehrmann
"Built to last a lifetime, or even more."

Photo Credit: Onx Homes

Imagine riding out a Category 5 hurricane in your home — and not having to worry about the roof over your head.

Onx Homes is working to make this a reality with its newly unveiled, storm-resistant homes made to withstand sustained winds up to 175 miles per hour. That's stronger than the highest hurricane category, and these units are also designed to handle flooding, flying debris, and extended power outages. 

Each house is built in a factory using robotics and artificial intelligence technology to ensure precision in the unique process. The walls are poured into one seamless piece with steel-reinforced concrete, creating a solid, gap-free structure that's incredibly difficult to tear apart. 

"We build them in a monolithic way. … No seams, no gaps. Just one solid, continuous wall," said Alicia Ale, head of sales at Onx Homes, per an article by WKMG. The structure is "built to last a lifetime, or even more."

Foundations for the houses are raised 5 to 7 feet, depending on the flood zone. The roofs are made from durable metal and supported by light design systems trusses. Windows are impact-resistant, made to take on flying debris without shattering. 

The houses also offer built-in solar panels and battery backups, keeping power flowing even during major grid outages. Smart water retention systems divert rainwater away from the home to prevent flooding and erosion. 

So far, Onx has completed 700 homes in Florida and has 2,500 more on the way, according to the WKMG article. The company is also building in Texas. 

For those living in hurricane-prone regions, these resilient homes could help to keep families safer and cut off storm damage before it starts. Better still, they're good for the planet's health, thanks to their energy-efficient designs and long-lasting materials that help to reduce waste. 

With hurricanes growing stronger in recent years, countless families across the country have been left to rebuild their lives from the ground up. New, innovative solutions like Onx's designs offer hope that future homes can stand up to nature's worst, helping to protect people in the face of increasingly severe storms and rising climate risks.

