Controversial bill that would limit rebuilding after hurricanes sparks debate: 'It's shortsighted'

"When is the time going to be to [rebuild stronger] if you can't do anything right after a storm?"

New state legislation designed to help Floridians prepare for and rebuild after devastating storms could instead end up making resilient reconstruction more difficult.

What's happening?

According to reporting by writers from the Miami Herald and Bradenton Herald published in late May by multiple outlets, including the Tampa Bay Times, Senate Bill 180, if signed into law, would provide for further training of emergency teams and a more efficient permitting process to smooth rebuilding.

However, the bill might also get in the way of Floridians rebuilding stronger homes after hurricane damage. A building code freeze included in the legislation could allow developers to construct new homes under the same codes that left properties vulnerable in the first place.

Additionally, the bill would increase flood insurance rates for "more than 44,000 Floridians" in a dozen communities.

Kim Dinkins, policy and planning director at the nonpartisan nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida, said of the bill, "It's shortsighted."

"We said that we want to be more resilient," Dinkins told the local reporters. "When is the time going to be to do that if you can't do anything right after a storm?"

Senate Bill 180 was passed by both the House and Senate "with nearly unanimous support." To become law, it would still need to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Why are stronger structures important for vulnerable communities?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted "above-normal hurricane activity" for this Atlantic hurricane season. Experts are forecasting between 13 and 19 total named storms due to factors like "warmer than average ocean temperatures" and the possibility of higher West African Monsoon activity.

Generally speaking, hurricanes are a part of typical weather patterns. But human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, have contributed significantly to an overheated planet, thereby supercharging storms. Warmer ocean and atmospheric temperatures are driving more extreme weather events. A study published in February indicates that hurricanes are likely to become more intense and more frequent in the Atlantic and East Pacific Oceans, putting communities at risk. Inland areas are also increasingly in danger.

Systems and structures improved for resilience could help residents navigate these storms and their aftermath, especially in areas where hurricanes hit each year, making them harder and harder to recover from. Many in Florida are still trying to rebuild after previous storms. Stronger standards for resilient construction might help them going forward — weaker standards and higher insurance costs almost assuredly won't.

NOAA reported $182.7 billion in damages from weather and climate-related disasters in 2024. Last year's Hurricane Helene, regarded as the deadliest in the contiguous United States since 2005's Hurricane Katrina, caused about $80 billion in damage in the U.S.

What can be done to protect and restore vulnerable communities?

In mid-May, Paul Owens, president of 1000 Friends of Florida, published an editorial in the Orlando Sentinel stating that "with a two-thirds majority in both houses, the presiding officers could expand the [legislative] agenda to address the existential threat to local land-use planning in Florida, while preserving the good elements in SB 180."

While state legislators may still have options to retain the parts of the bill with the potential to save rather than cost residents money and damage, DeSantis may also simply decline to sign the bill as written. As events unfold, Floridians might continue to share their opinions about the legislation with their elected officials.

Regardless of what may happen with SB 180, there's more that can and must be done.

Residents can voice support for pro-environment policies, such as those prioritizing resilient infrastructure and ecological restoration. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recommended coastal protections like a living shoreline created with plants, reefs, and other natural barriers to reduce erosion and flooding.

Residents will also want to prepare for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. NOAA has released guidance to help communities get ready, suggesting steps like developing a safe evacuation plan, assembling disaster supplies, and weatherizing homes to reduce damage and even lower energy costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.