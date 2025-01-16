Homeowners reveal ultimate storm preparation tips — here's everything you need to know

A homeowner took to Reddit to provide tips on prepping for big storms and give others an opportunity to chime in.

The user posted to the r/Preppers subreddit, sharing their storm prep checklist and asking others to do the same.

Their checklist is comprehensive, covering every aspect of getting ready for an incoming storm. It includes ensuring that your computer and other electronic devices are fully charged, checking that your generators and water pumps are functional and operational, and preparing your fridge and freezer for a prolonged loss of power.

For example, the original poster recommended turning your fridge and freezer to their coldest settings in the days prior to the storm. They also said that you should load the freezer with ice blocks to maximize how cold it will be when it loses power.

They also noted that you and your house should be as clean as possible. Once your prep is done, take a hot shower and make sure your laundry and dishes are washed and put away. This means you can go longer before figuring out how to wash them again.

The OP pointed out that it's important to know where your cordless tools are in case you need to clear fallen branches or other debris. They also said you should locate your heavy-duty gloves for yard work and your disposable nitrile gloves for "icky" work.

Preppers have a reputation for being paranoid, but they do have valuable lessons to share about readiness for natural disasters and self-sufficiency. As climate-fueled natural disasters become increasingly common on our heating planet, preppers' tips and tricks can be incredibly useful in a pinch.

Commenters provided their own ideas to add to the list.

"Apply small glow in the dark stickers … onto all battery powered light sources," one said. "Makes it easier to find them in the dark."

"Cook all the bacon," another said. "Vacuum. Run garbage disposal."

"Check on ALL elder neighbors," noted another.

