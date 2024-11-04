Seasoned prepper issues PSA about underrated yet essential skill to learn: 'It is more important'

The advice is sound, especially in a world with chaotic weather patterns increasing in frequency and severity.

The idea of preparing for an extreme weather event typically brings to mind items like food, water, and tools, but one Redditor believes that intangibles are just as important for emergencies.

"A normal person who gardens a lot, goes camping a few times a year, and gets along with their neighbors will [fare] better in SHTF than a lone wolf with a basement full of guns and freeze-dried meals," the poster wrote in the r/Preppers subreddit.

They explained that the benefits from being outdoors and gardening, like survival skills and self-sufficiency, as well as a healthy relationship with those living around you, apply to real-world situations.

"Humans' competitive advantages were tools and cooperation — we are naturally social animals. Forming a network of mutual support and goodwill with your community when times are relatively good means your community is ready to band together when times get tougher," they continued.

The advice is sound, especially in a world with chaotic weather patterns increasing in frequency and severity. Taking proactive measures like modernizing your home to be more energy efficient or voting for climate-conscientious candidates can help reverse the effects of Earth's overheating.

However, natural disasters are always a looming threat, making it important to start assembling an emergency preparedness kit. Some people have offered potentially life-saving hacks, like repurposing old pill bottles to store fire starters, while others have suggested simple yet handy tips, like saving seasoning packets from expired instant noodles.

Learning to garden and enjoying the wilderness also have other practical applications, as both activities have been proved to improve mental and physical health.

Commenters in the thread shared a sentiment similar to the original poster. "Prepping IS community. Without community, no one can survive," a user agreed.

"When it comes to gardening, I think it is more important to practice the skill of growing your own food," another person said. "Trying to grow enough to feed yourself for a long duration takes a lot of time and effort that most people don't have; even more so for those working a full-time job. It's much easier to grow a few things and just get practice in."

