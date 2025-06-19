  • Home Home

Vehicle owner stunned over shocking crime in broad daylight at popular nature spot: 'What should I do?'

"Lodge a police complaint."

by Simon Sage
"Lodge a police complaint."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor from India experienced a distressing incident and shared the story with the online community for their city, r/Rourkela.

The original poster described how they had driven their electric scooter to a hilltop to have a drink and take in the view. Shortly afterward, three men approached them and made conversation. The OP told the men that the scooter was theirs not long before the group left.

"Lodge a police complaint."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"After around 40 mins when I got back, my scooty wasn't working. I thought mcb must've tripped but that's when s*** got real," they wrote alongside a photo of the scooter with a missing battery. "Pls help me. What should I do?"

Electric vehicles of all kinds are an important stepping stone in pollution reduction. In the United States, light-duty vehicle usage produces loads of pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather events, including floods. The heat-trapping gases emitted by combustion vehicles also warm the polar ice caps, contributing to sea level rise.

Increased heat gets transferred to the top layer of oceans, messing up ecosystems, and to land, contributing to droughts. The chance to minimize all those costs with electrified transportation is great. Micromobility options such as scooters perform especially well with this kind of pollution reduction.

While the manufacturing and charging of EV batteries does generate some pollution and requires mining for elements, the environmental damage from gas-powered vehicles is far worse. We extract billions of tons of dirty fuels every year, and that's what needs to be replaced.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Unfortunately, instances of theft like the OP described can deter and derail environmental progress. A similar story is being told with the rise of EV charging cable theft. This is a double tragedy, as electrified solutions are generally less expensive to operate than polluting equivalents, making them ideal for low-income individuals.

Needless to say, Redditors were angry to hear about the original poster's experience and offered clear advice.

"Police complaint," the top-voted reply suggested.

"Lodge a police complaint," another user echoed.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x