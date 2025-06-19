Vehicle owner stunned over shocking crime in broad daylight at popular nature spot: 'What should I do?'

A Redditor from India experienced a distressing incident and shared the story with the online community for their city, r/Rourkela.

The original poster described how they had driven their electric scooter to a hilltop to have a drink and take in the view. Shortly afterward, three men approached them and made conversation. The OP told the men that the scooter was theirs not long before the group left.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"After around 40 mins when I got back, my scooty wasn't working. I thought mcb must've tripped but that's when s*** got real," they wrote alongside a photo of the scooter with a missing battery. "Pls help me. What should I do?"

Electric vehicles of all kinds are an important stepping stone in pollution reduction. In the United States, light-duty vehicle usage produces loads of pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather events, including floods. The heat-trapping gases emitted by combustion vehicles also warm the polar ice caps, contributing to sea level rise.

Increased heat gets transferred to the top layer of oceans, messing up ecosystems, and to land, contributing to droughts. The chance to minimize all those costs with electrified transportation is great. Micromobility options such as scooters perform especially well with this kind of pollution reduction.

While the manufacturing and charging of EV batteries does generate some pollution and requires mining for elements, the environmental damage from gas-powered vehicles is far worse. We extract billions of tons of dirty fuels every year, and that's what needs to be replaced.

Unfortunately, instances of theft like the OP described can deter and derail environmental progress. A similar story is being told with the rise of EV charging cable theft. This is a double tragedy, as electrified solutions are generally less expensive to operate than polluting equivalents, making them ideal for low-income individuals.

Needless to say, Redditors were angry to hear about the original poster's experience and offered clear advice.

"Police complaint," the top-voted reply suggested.

"Lodge a police complaint," another user echoed.

