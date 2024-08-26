Video shows 'brilliant' energy-saving hack to try in the kitchen next time you're making soup: 'You just changed my life'

For those of us busy with the day-to-day, finding time to prepare our own meals can be an additional challenge.

Fortunately, YouTuber Emma (@TheSimpleEnvironmentalist) has found a method that saves energy, water, and time when in the kitchen: steaming vegetables atop a pot of hot soup.

The scoop

Cooking at home can be time-intensive. Purchasing ingredients to sort and prepare requires focus and patience. By being creative in the kitchen, you can take pride in preparing meals for yourself while also lowering your energy and water bills.

The video frames a pot of soup boiling on a stovetop. Upon a closer look with the lid removed, there's a vegetable basket full of broccoli firmly planted right on top, steaming from the hot soup below.

"Zero waste on a budget: Steam veggies over your soup to save time and energy," a voiceover said.

How it's helping

Energy usage can peak, especially in the warmer months. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, as nearly 90% of U.S. households use air conditioning, residential electricity consumption is greatest during June, July, and August.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Being crafty in how you conduct everyday tasks, such as cooking multiple items at the same time, is one of many ways to be both cost- and energy-efficient. Another way is to tackle "energy vampires" — appliances that continue to consume energy even when they're not in use, potentially accounting for as much as 20% of your monthly electricity bill. Unplugging devices such as coffee makers, televisions, and computers when they're not in use can save the average household up to $165 annually.

Aside from disconnecting devices when they're not in use, opting for home and community electrification is one of the most impactful things you can do to save money and protect our planet. The uptick in smart home technology has gained favor, as smart lighting can generate annual savings of $100, while a smart thermostat can save $50.

These hacks are small changes that can make a big difference.

What people are saying

With rising global temperatures being felt by communities all around, residents are looking to limit harmful pollution in the air.

YouTube users expressed excitement about the simple yet clever hack to save time, money, and energy all at once.

"You just changed my life," one said.

Another commented: "Woah! I'm doing this."

"Um this is actually brilliant," someone else stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.