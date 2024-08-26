  • Home Home

Video shows 'brilliant' energy-saving hack to try in the kitchen next time you're making soup: 'You just changed my life'

"Woah! I'm doing this."

by Demitri Fierro
"Woah! I'm doing this."

Photo Credit: YouTube

For those of us busy with the day-to-day, finding time to prepare our own meals can be an additional challenge. 

Fortunately, YouTuber Emma (@TheSimpleEnvironmentalist) has found a method that saves energy, water, and time when in the kitchen: steaming vegetables atop a pot of hot soup. 

The scoop

Cooking at home can be time-intensive. Purchasing ingredients to sort and prepare requires focus and patience. By being creative in the kitchen, you can take pride in preparing meals for yourself while also lowering your energy and water bills. 

The video frames a pot of soup boiling on a stovetop. Upon a closer look with the lid removed, there's a vegetable basket full of broccoli firmly planted right on top, steaming from the hot soup below. 

"Zero waste on a budget: Steam veggies over your soup to save time and energy," a voiceover said

How it's helping

Energy usage can peak, especially in the warmer months. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, as nearly 90% of U.S. households use air conditioning, residential electricity consumption is greatest during June, July, and August. 

Watch now: Famed climber Alex Honnold reveals what's inside his refrigerator

Being crafty in how you conduct everyday tasks, such as cooking multiple items at the same time, is one of many ways to be both cost- and energy-efficient. Another way is to tackle "energy vampires" — appliances that continue to consume energy even when they're not in use, potentially accounting for as much as 20% of your monthly electricity bill. Unplugging devices such as coffee makers, televisions, and computers when they're not in use can save the average household up to $165 annually.

Aside from disconnecting devices when they're not in use, opting for home and community electrification is one of the most impactful things you can do to save money and protect our planet. The uptick in smart home technology has gained favor, as smart lighting can generate annual savings of $100, while a smart thermostat can save $50. 

These hacks are small changes that can make a big difference.

What people are saying

With rising global temperatures being felt by communities all around, residents are looking to limit harmful pollution in the air. 

YouTube users expressed excitement about the simple yet clever hack to save time, money, and energy all at once. 

"You just changed my life," one said.

Another commented: "Woah! I'm doing this."

"Um this is actually brilliant," someone else stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x