Tenant puzzled after catching neighbor's bizarre behavior red-handed: 'I would be extremely uncomfortable living there'

One tenant caught their neighbor stealing in the most curious fashion.

In a post on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, a photo showed a suspicious makeshift utility hack that sparked debate over whether it was theft or genius.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows an electrical cord coming out of the front door of an apartment, running under a hallway mat, and plugged into an outlet in the hallway.

"My neighbor stealing some electricity," the title said.

There was a wide array of reactions to the questionable electricity hack. Many empathized that they could be having a rough time and their electricity might have been turned off because of it, scolding the original poster for not minding their own business. However, there were also legitimate concerns.

"I would be extremely uncomfortable living there knowing that there could be an electrical fire at any time right next to my front door," a comment warned.

"This is cartoon-villain-level tomfoolery," one Redditor wrote.

While the exact situation of the tenant in question is unknown, one person responded: "The only thing you do know is they're stealing."

Living with neighbors can be an art in itself — especially when there is a conflict of any kind. Instead of going straight to a landlord or management company, many problems can be easily solved with a simple conversation that can create clarity and understanding. While this particular situation is more debatable, neighbors and landlords have a tendency to be difficult for climate-minded tenants looking to integrate eco-friendly upgrades and home solutions.

One person had to deal with neighbors throwing all of their construction trash into a shared creek, while another's neighbor simply dumped their yard waste over the fence. A tenant was baffled by their landlord, who insisted they throw away "out of date" food being kept in the freezer, creating food waste.

How waste is handled is becoming more important as temperatures continue to rise. Knowing how to recycle and repurpose whenever possible helps to reduce waste and minimize landfill masses, which emit planet-heating gases like carbon and methane. When waste finds its way into our waterways, it can have devastating effects on our soil, drinking water, and wildlife.

